Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson look back at Mizzou's first SEC road win at Ole Miss as the Tigers head into a pivotal showdown with old Big Eight/Big 12 foe and 12th-ranked Iowa State in Saturday's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Dave and Ben take a closer look at Dennis Gates' ever-evolving rotations and peek ahead at a manageable second half of the SEC schedule. They close the conversation with thoughts on newly added Mizzou quarterback Jake Garcia and the former Miami Hurricane's potential impact on the MU's biggest question mark of 2023.
Eye on the Tigers Podcast: Reborn Mizzou basketball revisits Big Eight days
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tigers connect on 16 3-pointers, their most ever in an SEC game, in Tuesday's 89-77 victory at Ole Miss.
Still reeling from tragedy in Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide visit Mizzou Arena on Saturday looking for their first win in four tries under coach Nate Oats.
Without leading scorer Kobe Brown, the Missouri men's basketball team couldn't match Alabama's balanced attack.
Sternberg followed Dennis Gates from Cleveland State to Mizzou, where he's embraced his vital role and become a fan favorite on the bench.
The rookie forward's dazzling dunk against Alabama put his potential on display for the undermanned Tigers.
Led by D'Moi Hodge's 24 points, the Tigers match their season-high with 16 3-pointers in 89-77 win in Oxford, Mississippi.
The Missouri Tigers (14-5, 3-4 SEC) will attempt to get back to .500 in conference play Tuesday against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, where they've only won twice in nine visits.
With Brown nursing an ankle injury, the Tigers shoot just 3 of 28 from 3-point range in an 85-64 loss to the SEC-leading Crimson Tide.
Mizzou athletics out of the red, reports first budget surplus in six years under Desiree Reed-Francois
COLUMBIA, Mo. — In Desiree Reed-Francois’ first year as Missouri athletics director the athletics department operated at a budget surplus for …
Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.