Eye on the Tigers Podcast: Reborn Mizzou basketball revisits Big Eight days

Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson look back at Mizzou's first SEC road win at Ole Miss as the Tigers head into a pivotal showdown with old Big Eight/Big 12 foe and 12th-ranked Iowa State in Saturday's SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Dave and Ben take a closer look at Dennis Gates' ever-evolving rotations and peek ahead at a manageable second half of the SEC schedule. They close the conversation with thoughts on newly added Mizzou quarterback Jake Garcia and the former Miami Hurricane's potential impact on the MU's biggest question mark of 2023.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman shares his thoughts on Mizzou’s throwback uniforms for Saturday’s big game against Iowa State. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to Bob Uecker! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
