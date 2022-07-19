 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eye on the Tigers podcast: Sankey, Drinkwitz kick off SEC media days

Dave Matter is in Atlanta covering SEC football media days and shares his takeaways from the week's opening session. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey kicked off Monday by addressing the latest in expansion and realignment, followed by LSU's Brian Kelly, Mississippi's Lane Kiffin and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz, who left the zingers back in Columbia and tried a different approach this year. 

