Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson break down Eli Drinkwitz's depth-chart decision about the team's most important position — and touch on a name emerging at running back.
Eye On The Tigers Podcast: What Mizzou football quarterback Brady Cook has to prove to stick as Tigers' starter
Undeterred by Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz's offseason transfer search, redshirt sophomore quarterback Brady Cook never doubted himself.
A week into preseason camp, the Tigers settle on the sophomore from St. Louis to open the season at QB.
Here's the 2022 Missouri football schedule, game times, and TV information plus the date of the Mizzou Homecoming game.
Here are the betting odds for Missouri football on its 2022 win total plus odds to win the SEC East, SEC championship and CFP national championship.
The third-year coach has recruited two straight top-20 classes, but long-term success hinges on player development.
The slot receiver from St. Louis is coming off a strong offseason after showing flashes of potential last season.
Missouri football offensive lineman Connor Tollison from Jackson, Missouri, is first in line to replace two-year starting center Michael Maietti.
Lee leaves post at Notre Dame to work with Mizzou athletes to maximize earnings for their name, image and likeness.
New coordinator Blake Baker's defense employs three safeties with returning senior Martez Manuel in place to play a major role.
A handful of second-year Missouri football players on both sides of the ball figure to see the field as Eli Drinkwitz narrows down roles for 2022.