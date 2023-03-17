Fresh off Mizzou's first NCAA Tournament win in 13 years, Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson break down the Tigers' victory over Utah State in Sacramento, highlighted by Kobe Brown's second-half takeover and another impressive defensive showing by Dennis Gates' team. Then the conversation turns to Saturday's second-round matchup with Ivy League champion Princeton. Mizzou has the better athletes, but will that be enough to punch a ticket to Louisville for next week's Sweet 16?
Eye on the Tigers
Headlines and breaking news from the Mizzou sports scene.
Dave Matter
Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Ben Frederickson
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
