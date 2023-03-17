Fresh off Mizzou's first NCAA Tournament win in 13 years, Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson break down the Tigers' victory over Utah State in Sacramento, highlighted by Kobe Brown's second-half takeover and another impressive defensive showing by Dennis Gates' team. Then the conversation turns to Saturday's second-round matchup with Ivy League champion Princeton. Mizzou has the better athletes, but will that be enough to punch a ticket to Louisville for next week's Sweet 16?