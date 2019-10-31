QUESTION: Your policy against speculating on coaching changes is well-known. Nevertheless, I will ask: Is it safe to say that Barry Odom needs another "November To Remember"?
MATTER: Jim Sterk should have a lot to think about with a 6-6 finish. I don't think there's as much to think about at 7-5. Seven wins would be a disappointment with this team's roster and schedule, but teams can overcome a disappointing year.
Never say never, but Missouri doesn’t fire coaches after winning seasons. In 1922, Thomas Kelly was fired midway through the season when the team was 3-3 and finished 5-3. Otherwise, it’s been more than 100 years since Mizzou made a coaching change after a winning season. The only exceptions are coaches who willingly walked away from the job: Chester Brewer in 1913, Chauncey Simpson in 1945, Frank Broyles in 1957 and Dan Devine in 1970. (Brewer stepped down but stayed on as AD; Simpson was Don Faurot’s interim coach during Faurot’s World War II sabbatical; Broyles left for Arkansas; Devine left for the Green Bay Packers.)
And you can't ignore the NCAA sanctions' impact on how this program and this job is perceived. Unless everything is overturned by the appeal - doubtful - the impact will be felt in 2020 and beyond no matter who is coaching this team. Good coaches with good jobs don't like inheriting probation, recruiting restrictions and scholarship reductions.