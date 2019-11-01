The Missouri men's basketball season tips off Friday night. Sort of. The Tigers will host their one and only exhibition game at 7 p.m. against Central Missouri at Mizzou Arena, the final public prelude before next Wednesday's regular-season opener against Incarnate Word.
As part of a lengthy interview to preview his third season at Mizzou, Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin recently played a word association game to describe his 2019-20 roster.
I asked Martin for one word or phrase to define each of his 13 players and their roles for the upcoming season. Here's his scouting report on his mix of veterans and newcomers:
On sophomore point guard Xavier Pinson: "A facilitator. I think X has to go into a game really saying, ‘Can I get eight assists a game?’ A facilitator. X has the ability to score. He’s not an old school set-up guy. He can score. But if his instincts are to pass it, then the scoring will be easier."
On sophomore guard Torrence Watson: "Confidence. I think Torrence’s whole game is confidence. When he’s confident and he feels good and it’s all within him then his game is good."
On sophomore guard Javon Pickett: "Competitor. You have to be known as a competitor."
On freshman guard Mario McKinney: "Exciting. He’s an exciting player … with a lot of room to grow."
On junior guard Mark Smith: "I don't want to shortchange him, but he’s a guy who can shoot the ball. He’s a shooter."
On junior guard Dru Smith: "A glue guy. I think oftentimes people look at glue guys like they don't score or don't play well. I felt like when I left college I was a glue guy. I always felt like I was a role player, but a glue guy. Glue holds things together. I don't know where we got off thinking glue is something bad."
On freshman forward Kobe Brown: "I think he would be considered a Swiss Army knife. Because he can do a lot of things. He has a lot of parts."
On freshman forward Tray Jackson: "He's a scorer. He has the mentality to score the ball."
On junior forward Mitchell Smith: "Oh, man. That’s a good one. I would just say versatile. He’s best suited for us as a five (center). He can switch onto a three (small forward), but from a mobility standpoint at this level, the athleticism he's more effective as a five."
On redshirt freshman forward Parker Braun: "Full of potential."
On senior center Reed Nikko: "A company man. If he worked for your company, you’ve got a successful company. On the court, he's probably the most vocal guy in practice situations."
On junior center Axel Okongo: "He's probably our best big guy running the floor from end to end, finishing and dunking and all those things. Sometimes you get a big guy who can’t catch, can’t dunk. He can do all those things. He’s strong."
On junior center Jeremiah Tilmon: "The one thing I talk to Jeremiah (about) all the time is, 'Do you realize how good you are and how good you can be?' I think that's the biggest thing with him. Because he's such a good guy. He's not a selfish guy. He has to realize that. Often I say to him, 'You have to demand the ball without me saying, "Run a play for Jeremiah." That's part of who you are as a competitive guy.' Because I've been around guys, if you don't throw the ball down to them in the post a second time you’ve got a problem? That's how he should be."