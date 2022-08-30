Eye on the Tigers podcast: Predicting Mizzou's W-L record game by game

It's game week for the Missouri Tigers, and Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson are making their season predictions, picking winners for every Mizzou game on the schedule. Plus, hear their picks for the College Football Playoff and the most underrated and overrated teams in the Southeastern Conference.
ESPN "College GameDay" host Rece Davis expressed skepticism about the Missouri football team entering the 2022 season.
Tags
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.
Dave Matter
Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Ben Frederickson
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.