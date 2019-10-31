QUESTION: I read your article on concerns after the Kentucky game. One of the players mentioned that the players were not taking care of business off the field. The rest of that paragraph alluded to dissension and finger pointingr. Is that what Colon-Castillo was talking about? Do you know if the dissension was there before the losing streak or is it a result of the losing streak?
MATTER: I was standing there when Trystan Colon-Castillo made those comments and I didn't read too much into them. Here's the context: He was making the point that everything the team does in practice is great. They run their plays and execute just fine. He was trying to cover for the coaches and put the blame on the players for not doing enough extra work off the field, like film study. I didn't interpret his comments as pointing to any underlying, subversive issue with this team off the field.
What he said is a pretty common "reason" athletes give when they can't come up with an explanation for why they're losing games. Every losing football team I’ve covered always insist that they had a great week of practice and they usually point to some other immeasurable factor, like not watching enough film or “not working hard enough.” Whatever that means.
I give Colon-Castillo credit for speaking up and sharing his thoughts, but I don’t think he uncovered any kind of mystery.