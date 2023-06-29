Missouri men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates and his staff secured their first verbal commitment of the 2024 Tigers class Thursday, when 6-foot-4 guard Antonio “T.O” Barrett announced his pledge on social media.

Scouting service Rivals ranks Barrett, a native of Edmond, Okla., as a four-star prospect who is a top-25 player at his position and within the top 115 players nationally in his class of 2024 field.

While playing for Edmond North High School, the speedy, athletic Barrett helped his team finish 27-2 and win Oklahoma’s Class 6A boys basketball championship. He is expected to play at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, this upcoming season He held scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Tulsa among other programs.

