QUESTION: How long does Odom stick with Tucker McCann for field goals? For a team that's struggled offensively, don't you think his misses have been momentum killers? Do programs the size of Mizzou not actively recruit kickers? I thought it was a big deal when they got Fatony.
MATTER: Odom has stuck with him for three-plus years, so I don't know why he'd give the job to someone else now. Odom said this week that he believes McCann will have a strong finish to the season. He was a highly rated kicker out of O’Fallon High School and was considered a big pickup for the staff at the time. (He committed under Pinkel, not Odom.) But other than a strong sophomore year, he's always been fairly erratic on field goals. He hasn't directly cost Mizzou a game this year, but it's never a guarantee when he lines up for a kick, FG or PAT. He’s been very good on kickoffs and has been an asset as a first-year punter. Another missed field goal or two and I wonder if Odom takes a look at Sean Koetting