Follow-up: The (SEC) TV announcers noticed Albert O. wasn't in the game for an obvious third-down passing situation, and one of them said it probably was because Albert wasn't in game shape; that he had to go to the sidelines for breathers and to take plays off. Seems strange that an All-American who came back for another year to improve his resumé would not be in shape.
MATTER: Tom Hart is a friend and I think he and Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic do an awesome job on TV, but unless they got some secret intel from Odom, I think they were misconstruing a comment Odom made in his press conference earlier in the week. Somebody asked Odom about getting Albert more involved in the passing game and he said there are times he has to come out of the game because he's winded — which is true for every receiver and tight end who runs passing routes downfield all game long. Albert rarely comes off the field. Anyone that size running routes needs a breather every once in a while, especially on an extensive drive. I think he played all but 13 snaps at Kentucky.
At the start of camp way back in August, Derek Dooley said that Okwuegbunam he wasn't in game shape yet, but that was because he missed the final four games of last season and almost all of spring practices because of the shoulder injury. But no one has ever publicly questioned his fitness or conditioning since the start of the season.
Photo: Mizzou tight end Albert Okwuegbunam celebrates a touchdown against West Virginia. (David Carson photo, dcarson@post-dispatch.com)