COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Isiaih Mosley saga is officially over at Mizzou.

The high-scoring guard who appeared in just 14 of the Tigers’ games last season announced Wednesday he is leaving college to pursue a professional career. Mosley missed both deadlines to enter the NCAA transfer portal and the NBA draft and will instead try to secure a professional contract, perhaps overseas or in the NBA’s G League.

Mosley posted the following on social media: "Appreciation overflows as I reflect on my journey as a Mizzou Tiger. From a kid in Como to a proud member of this remarkable community, I am immensely grateful to my incredible teammates coaches and especially (athletics director) Desiree Reed-Francois and Coach Gates. Thank you for helping shape me into the athlete I am today. After much consideration, conversation and unwavering support from my family, I have decided to embark on the professional path. This lifelong dream of mine is now within reach and I am eager to witness my aspirations transform into reality. Columbia you have been (my) rock my entire life, standing by me through thick and thin. Your unwavering support has touched my soul. And I consider myself fortunate to call this place home. Gratitude and love forever. Zay No. 11”

Mosley, a Columbia native who spent his first three college seasons at Missouri State and led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring as a sophomore and junior, was in and out of Dennis Gates’ rotation last season, missing 21 games for what was only described as personal and private reasons. He made three starts in SEC play but played for the final time Feb. 4 at Mississippi State, missing MU's last 12 games, including all four in the postseason. Mosley last spoke with reporters after his first of three Mizzou starts, Jan. 24 at Mississippi.

He averaged 9.6 points per game for the Tigers and scored a season-high 23 points Nov. 23 against Coastal Carolina.

Mosley’s announced departure comes one day after the one-year anniversary of his decision to play for the Tigers, a stunning announcement last June 6 that he’d join Gates’ roster overhaul, giving MU one of the most accomplished players in the portal. His status for the 2023-24 season had been uncertain for months, though Gates said in April there was a path for Mosley to suit up for the Tigers next season as a scholarship player.

Between returning players and newcomers, Gates has 18 players for the 2023-24 season, including walk-ons. Most recently, guard Kaleb Brown announced he was returning to the roster after a brief stop in the transfer portal.