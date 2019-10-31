QUESTION: Taylor Powell looked OK in his playing time. At this point is Kelly Bryant really the right guy moving forward? Were we all fooled on the Bryant hype train?
MATTER: I'll admit, I wrote a ton about Bryant because it was a major story. I also cautioned readers who were paying attention that he wasn't going to be a Heisman contender. He won 12 of his 14 starts at Clemson in 2017 ... and wasn't even honorable mention All-ACC. He was a very good quarterback. Productive. Accurate. A true dual threat. He wasn't a generational talent.
Here's what he was: A far more accomplished talent at the game's most important position than any other option on the Missouri roster. That's why he became the starter the day he stepped on campus. Plus he had a really compelling backstory and was coming from the defending national champions. So, his journey resonated on a national level. None of that means he was going to be the second coming of college quarterbacks. He's been up and down. His ups are still very good. This team hasn't been good enough to overcome his downs.
If Bryant is healthy, you stick with him. These coaches see these players every day in practice, going back several years with Powell. If they truly believed Powell gives them a better chance to win - and their jobs depend on those chances — then Powell would start. But I don't believe that's the case.
Photo: Mizzou quarterback Kelly Bryant scrambles for yardage against South Carolina. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com