The top-rated recruit in Missouri's 2020 recruiting class is considering other options. Lutheran North linebacker Antonio Doyle, a four-star prospect who gave Mizzou a verbal pledge in June, has pulled his commitment, he announced Thursday on Twitter.
Big thanks to the University of Missouri but I have made a decision to explore my options respect my decision 💯— Antonio Doyle Jr (@GoatOpportunity) August 29, 2019
Doyle, ranked the nation's No. 11 outside linebacker and the state's fourth-best player by 247Sports.com, will still consider Mizzou, Lutheran North coach Carl Reed confirmed. He's also looking at Illinois, Louisiana State, Oklahoma and Texas A&M, 247Sports reported.
Doyle was recently ranked No. 2 on the Post-Dispatch's Super 30 preseason countdown of the top high school senior prospects.
Earlier this month, Doyle said one of the reasons he initially chose Mizzou was to be closer to his newborn daughter.
“The baby played a big role knowing that I’ll be close to home and I won’t be that far,” Doyle said.
Back in June, Doyle told Reed he was down to Oklahoma or Texas A&M but his coach convinced him to visit Mizzou before making his decision. That weekend, Doyle came to MU and made his commitment before heading back to St. Louis.
Doyle played the first four games of 2018 at Hazelwood West before transferring to Lutheran North last fall. Under MSHSAA rules, he won't be eligible to play for Lutheran North until the team's fourth game Sept. 27 against Lutheran South, pending a MSHSAA appeal.
Doyle's decision leaves Mizzou with 12 commitments for the 2020 class.