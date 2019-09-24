Missouri Tigers head coach Barry Odom talks on his headset during a game between the University South Carolina vs University of Missouri at Faurot Field, at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Barry Odom was curious. How would his team respond to the first sign of trouble in a Southeastern Conference game? His offense had plenty of chances to fold Saturday against South Carolina.
• The Gamecocks’ goal-line stand on MU's second possession.
• Tyler Badie’s third-down lost fumble in Tiger territory.
• A third-down drop by Johnathon Johnson on one of Kelly Bryant’s many inaccurate throws.
That was just the first half. Unlike so many games we’ve seen this team play in recent years — including the Week 1 loss at Wyoming — the Tigers wobbled but never toppled over. A lot of things went well for Missouri in the 34-14 win, but that might have been the most positive sign.
“They kept battling and they kept coming,” Odom said. “And they kept making sure that the one play that maybe wasn't perfect didn't affect the next play. And so that showed some mental toughness, which I was anxious and excited to see.”
Same here. We’ve seen in recent years that Odom’s teams are talented enough to take control of games early only to flinch and fold at the first sign of adversity. Bad bounces snowballed into meltdowns for this team last year against South Carolina and Kentucky and this year against Wyoming. Of all the things Odom has wanted to learn about the 2019 team this was near the top of the list: How would it respond and recover when bad stuff happens?
“You know, every team is different,” Odom said. “This one, obviously, they’ve been through a lot. They've been through some adversity already this year. There's going to be adversity waiting around the corner. That happens. So you can talk about it and give lessons on it and show examples. But until you're really in the moment, how are you going to respond? And so far for the first four games I thought that we've grown each week on the things that have come our way and how we've handled them.”
STATS THAT MATTER
9.8
That was South Carolina’s average yardage needed on third down. That’s your reward for playing great defense on first and second down. The Gamecocks converted just three of 16 third downs, and a big reason was all the yardage they needed to move the chains. Before falling behind they faced third and 10, 19, 9, 9, 19, 7, 20 and 17. On most of those long third downs, the Tigers rushed only four or sent just one extra blitzer, putting more defenders in coverage to confuse and confound freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski with six or seven black jerseys flooding the passing routes.
37:50
That was MU’s time of possession on Saturday, the longest the Tigers have held the ball in any game under Odom — and the longest for the program since the BYU game in Kansas City in 2015 (39:04). The last time the Tigers had a longer time of possession in a conference game? The 2010 home victory over Oklahoma (38:26), the day “College GameDay” came to campus and the Tigers upset the No. 1 team in the BCS poll. On Saturday, the running game stalled early but Derek Dooley stayed with it and used the run to control the clock and the game.
4.86
That was MU’s yards-per-play average Saturday, a season-low. Yet the Tigers still won by 20 points. It’s the first time under Odom that the Tigers have won a game when they’ve averaged fewer than 5 yards per play. Mizzou had lost 12 games in a row when failing to average 5 yards a play. The last win? The 2015 South Carolina game, Drew Lock’s first start.
PLAYER OF THE GAME
It’s really hard to come up with just one. Missouri nominated linebacker Cale Garrett for SEC defensive player of the week, and sure enough, after visiting the end zone for the second straight week, he won the award. The SEC leader in tackles made nine more stops against the Gamecocks, played a major role in shutting down what had been a potent running game and had the awareness to jump on a loose ball in the end zone that turned out to be a backward pass.
That made him the first Missouri defensive player to score touchdowns in consecutive weeks since Sean Weatherspoon in 2008. When I interviewed Weatherspoon two weeks ago to talk about Nick Bolton’s two-pick day against West Virginia, the former Tiger couldn’t help but share some love for Garrett.
“I’ve been watching Cale the last two years,” Weatherspoon said. “The first time I had a chance to see him play in person was at the Georgia game two years ago when he had the one-handed-interception. We were in a tough spot in that game. But this says a lot about (Garrett) bringing the young guy along. I’ve really got to commend him, too. I know I was speaking about Nick quite a bit, but I’ve got a lot of love for 47 as well.”
Saturday’s game was the best we’ve seen from Missouri’s deep safety tandem of Joshua Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie. Bledsoe had five tackles and broke up two passes. Both were on critical third-down stops. He also blew up a quarterback keeper by Dakereon Joyner behind the line of scrimmage. Gillespie had just one tackle, but it was a biggie, a sack off the edge. He also broke up two passes.
“They played so much better than we saw game one (at Wyoming),” Odom said. “Game one, I anticipated us having a much better performance out of those two. They’ve worked really hard. And Ryan's coached them really, really aggressively … because we count on them being the way that they played last couple weeks. Now we need more. The next challenge is to continue to get better. And those guys they've got skill and they’re understanding the defense and the structure and what we're trying to do.”
Then there was D-tackle Kobie Whiteside, who did his share to swallow up the run game at the point of attack and added two sacks. He’s quietly having a strong season for what’s been a much-improved defensive line.
LOOKING GOOD
• The rotation at strong safety. Khalil Oliver starts but Ronnell Perkins comes in and plays about an equal number of snaps. They’re both seniors in their fifth year of college. If there’s any ego or issues between the two, they’ve hidden it well. Oliver helps shore up the run defense as an extra tackler on the edge, while Perkins came through Saturday with the biggest play of his career, the 100-yard interception return that all but ended South Carolina’s comeback hopes.
While a crowd of reporters surrounded Perkins after the game Saturday, I caught up with Oliver, who was thrilled for his teammate.
“We both talk about it all the time,” Oliver said of the safety rotation. “We're both at a point where we know we're both going to play we both want to make plays. And it's kind of turned into a rivalry. You know, I talked to him as soon as he got that that pick. I ran up to him and congratulated him, but I told him, ‘You know, now I gotta get one.’ And he's telling me, ‘Yeah, you gotta get one.’ I think it's a good relationship. Both of us are looking for each other to do their best, because you're not competing with each other. You're competing against yourself. I was happy. I don't think anybody was more happy than me to see him do that.”
• Tre’Vour Wallace Simms on Badie’s 21-yard screen pass for a touchdown. The behemoth offensive guard took out defensive end D.J. Wonnum on the edge than then went horizontal — all 330 pounds — to get his hands on safety J.T. Ibe to clear a running lane for Badie down the seam. Incredible effort for the big man.
• Albert Okwuegbunam’s second effort to move the chains on a pivotal third down. The tight end cut off his route to catch Bryant’s pass, bounced off a couple defenders short of the sticks then crashed forward to get the first down. That’s the kind of maximum effort play we didn’t always see from Albert O last year.
• Bryant’s hit on Wonnum at the end of his interception return. That’s the second touchdown-saving tackle the quarterback has made this year.
• Not to get too caught up in a month’s worth of stats, but through four games here’s Bryant’s stat line: 65.1 completion percentage, 8-3 touchdown to interception ratio, 149.6 passer rating, 256.3 yards per game, 103 rushing yards. He’s better by every measure than … Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, the preseason Heisman favorite and the player who took Bryant’s starting job last year. Lawrence’s numbers: 62.3 percent, 7-5 TD to INT, 147.9 rating, 231.3 yards per game, 55 rushing yards.
• Jonathan Nance’s hands. He’s been targeted 18 times, has one drop and nine catches.
NEEDS SOME WORK
• The offensive penalties. Another five on Saturday, four for holding. For the season, the Tigers have been flagged for 33 penalties with five turned down by the opponent. Of those 33, 16 have come on offense, including six holds: two by Walllace-Sims, two by center Trystan Colon-Castillo, one by Okwuegbunam and one by Nance.
• Bryant started the game missing nine of his first 15 passes and didn’t have any back-to-back completions until the second half. Odom thought he was pressing because of all the familiar players on the South Carolina sideline. Of his first 13 incomplete passes, three were too high, three were too low, two were tipped by defenders and one was well behind his target. Among SEC passers, Bryant is 11th in third-down passer rating at 116.4, though he's converted more third down passes (12) for first downs than any QB in the league.