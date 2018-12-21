The bowl matchups are gradually getting better, though we’re still a week away from the best showdowns of the postseason. Meanwhile, these games should tide you over for the weekend and the Christmas holiday.
Bahamas Bowl
Florida International (8-4) vs. Toledo (7-5)
Kickoff: 11:30 a.m., Friday, ESPN, Nassau, Bahamas
Line: Toledo by 7
Quick hit: This game is sponsored by something called Makers Wanted. It’s not a company. It’s not a product. (Sadly, it has nothing to do with Maker’s Mark bourbon.) “Maker’s Wanted” is a marketing slogan for Elks Grove Village, Ill., a tiny Chicago suburb. The town’s mayor coughed up the $300,000 sponsorship fee hoping the national exposure will help drive companies to relocate their businesses to the industrial park in Elks Grove. Like, seriously. This is a thing. It’s fascinating, ingenious and ridiculous all at the same time. As for the game, FIU won’t have its normal quarterback — and even during a down season Toledo is one of the better mid-major programs in America.
Matter’s Pick: Toledo 27, FIU 23
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
BYU (6-6) vs. Western Michigan (7-5)
Kickoff: 3 p.m., Friday, ESPN, Boise Idaho
Line: BYU by 12 ½
Quick hit: BYU has the defense to slow down the Broncos’ potent attack, led by a local product, freshman quarterback Kaleb Eleby from Pattonville. The rookie played the final four games of the regular season for Western Michigan, completing 65 percent of his throws for 917 yards and four TDs.
Matter’s Pick: BYU 34, Western Michigan 24
Birmingham Bowl
Wake Forest (6-6) vs. Memphis (8-5)
Kickoff: 11 a.m., Saturday, ESPN, Birmingham, Ala.
Line: Memphis by 3 1/2
Quick hit: Memphis, again fortunate that a Power 5 school didn’t poach coach Mike Norvell, features one of the nation’s most electric running games and All-American running back Darrell Henderson, who only ran for 1,909 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. (Mizzou fans should be thankful he only got four carries against the Tigers before an injury knocked him out of the October game in Columbia.)
Matter’s Pick: Memphis 31, Wake Forest 27
Armed Forces Bowl
Houston (8-4) vs. Army (10-2)
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., Saturday, ESPN, Fort Worth, Texas
Line: Army by 5
Quick hit: America’s Team had such a great season. Took Oklahoma to overtime. Beat rivals Air Force and Navy (again). Had the Black Knights somehow held off the Sooners, they’re probably playing in a New Year’s Six bowl. Instead, they’ll get to 11 wins and have their way with a Houston team missing star defensive lineman Ed Oliver and quarterback D’Eriq King.
Matter’s Pick: Army 28, Houston 20
Dollar General Bowl
Troy (10-3) vs. Buffalo (10-3)
Kickoff: 6 p.m., Saturday, ESPN, Mobile, Ala.
Line: Buffalo by 1
Quick hit: Two of the better Group of 5 teams in the country feature two rising coaches in the industry in Buffalo’s Lance Leipold and Troy’s Neal Brown. Side note: How about the job Buffalo AD and former Mizzou player and administrator Mark Allnut has done? His men’s basketball team is unbeaten and ranked No. 14 and his football team has won 13 of its last 16 games. He’ll be a Power 5 AD before too long.
Matter’s Pick: Buffalo 28, Troy 24
Hawaii Bowl
Louisiana Tech (7-5) vs. Hawaii (8-5)
Kickoff: 9:30 p.m., Saturday, ESPN, Honolulu, Hawaii
Line: Hawaii by 1
Quick hit: When your team’s name is in the bowl game title, you have to win, right? This is the eighth time Hawaii has played in the Hawaii Bowl since 2002, though the Warriors are only 4-3 in the previous games. QB Cole McDonald can sling the ball around—and but he’ll be tested against a competent La Tech pass defense.
Matter’s Pick: Hawaii 35, Louisiana Tech 31
First Responder Bowl
Boston College (7-5) vs. Boise State (10-3)
Kickoff: 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, ESPN, Dallas
Line: Boise State by 2 1/2
Quick hit: There was a time when Boston College was 7-2 and nationally ranked — and then the bottom fell out with losses to Clemson, Florida State and Syracuse. Boise can’t be happy after losing the Mountain West championship game to Fresno State and should have the firepower to hold off the ACC’s Golden Eagles. Boise’s Brett Rypien has thrown for 13,578 passing yards and 90 touchdowns in his four-year career. He’ll add to those prolific marks in his final game.
Matter’s Pick: Boise State 27, Boston College 23
Quick Lane Bowl
Minnesota (6-6) vs. Georgia Tech (7-5)
Kickoff: 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, ESPN, Detroit
Line: Georgia Tech by 5
Quick hit: It’s the final game for retiring Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson and his dizzying triple-option attack. His Yellow Jackets will ground and pound one last opponent.
Matter’s Pick: Georgia Tech 37, Minnesota 28
Cheez-it Bowl
TCU (6-6) vs. California (7-5)
Kickoff: 8 p.m., Wednesday, ESPN, Phoenix
Line: California by 1
Quick hit: This one’s for all the Cheez-its! Pretty uninspiring year for TCU. Cal’s in a bowl for the first time in three years. These aren’t exactly two massively entertaining teams playing in what was formerly known as the Insight Bowl. TCU had to beat Baylor and Oklahoma State to secure bowl eligibility. Cal beat Washington but went just 4-5 in a bad Pac-12. In other words, we’re not exactly talking about must-see TV.
Matter’s Pick: California 23, TCU 17
Independence Bowl
Temple (8-4) vs. Duke (7-5)
Kickoff: 12:30 p.m., Thursday, ESPN, Shreveport, La.
Line: Temple by 4
Quick hit: Breaking news: A team is stoked to be in Shreveport. And by team we mean interim Temple coach Ed Foley, whose spirited press conference went viral when he told folks in Louisiana that his Owls are “going to be one of the greatest teams you’ve ever had here!” More quietly, Temple put together another strong season, but never trust teams under interim coaches in bowl games. Duke QB Daniel Jones has another chance to impress NFL scouts after a lackluster season.
Matter’s Pick: Duke 31, Temple 27
Pinstripe Bowl
Wisconsin (7-5) vs. Miami (7-5)
Kickoff: 4:15 p.m., Thursday, ESPN, New York
Line: Miami by 3
Quick hit: Rename it the Sad Trombone Bowl. The loser wins the award for the season’s most disappointing team. The Badgers were considered a playoff dark horse. Miami was Clemson’s top threat in the ACC. Neither lived up to expectations. Something’s got to give at Yankee Stadium.
Matter’s Pick: Miami 23, Wisconsin 21
Texas Bowl
Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6)
Kickoff: 8 p.m., Thursday, ESPN, Houston
Line: Vanderbilt by 4
Quick hit: Vandy is the best 6-6 team in America. Or at least they have the best offense. Just imagine if the Commodores trusted Ke’Shawn Vaughn early in the season. One of the most electric running backs in the country couldn’t get regular carries until midway through the fall, but he’ll be more than Baylor can handle.
Matter’s Pick: Vanderbilt 38, Baylor 24
Last week: 5-3 against the spread, 7-1 straight up
Dave Matter for the season: 60-64-1 against the spread, 93-34 straight up