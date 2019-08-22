COLUMBIA, Mo. — Once again this year the Post-Dispatch is fortunate to have a campus correspondent in Columbia to assist in our coverage of all things Mizzou, starting with the upcoming football season. Last year Anne Rogers did an impeccable job on the beat and now covers the Cardinals for MLB.com.
This year, please welcome Christina Long to our coverage. After studying abroad in Spain this summer she’s getting started this week with an upcoming feature story you can read in print and online in the coming days.
First, though, an introductory Q&A.
Q: Tell our readers about yourself, your background, where you're from and what led you to Mizzou and journalism?
A: Where I'm from depends on your definition of "home." My parents live in Lawrence, Kansas now, but I came to Mizzou from Fayetteville, Arkansas and was born in Lexington, Kentucky. So, I never really know how to answer when asked where I'm from, but we'll say I'm from Arkansas. Mizzou was the only school I applied to when I left Fayetteville High School. (I did go to school with Mizzou football players Barrett Banister, Akial Byers and Taylor Powell). I knew Columbia was far enough from home but not too far (though I didn't know my parents would later move much, much closer). After three years of high school yearbook and photography, I knew I wanted to study journalism. While I was never much of an athlete, my dad working in college athletics (he's currently the athletic director at – gasp! – the University of Kansas) meant I grew up around sports, and football in particular. Given those three factors, Mizzou was the best choice for me. I started out looking to study photojournalism, as much of my experience was in sports photography. After taking my first photo class, though, I decided writing might be more what I was looking for, and I'm now on my way to a degree in Magazine Writing with a minor in Spanish.
Q: What are some of your favorite stories/projects you've worked on at Mizzou in the School of Journalism?
A: As a student at Mizzou's journalism school, I worked for the Columbia Missourian for a semester as part of my coursework. I was assigned to cover Columbia College and had the opportunity to cover longtime athletics director and men's basketball coach Bob Burchard during his final games before retirement. Getting to know Bob and the impact he had on Columbia College and the community was a pleasure. The profile of Burchard that resulted was a story that I was proud of and that I hope meant something to Bob and those who know him. I also created and managed the Missourian's series "Breaking the Boys Club," in which women in the newsroom wrote, photographed and designed stories about women and girls in local athletics. From athletes to coaches to administrators, we highlighted nine outstanding women during the semester. It was a real team effort, and I'm so proud of the way women from around the newsroom pitched in to help with a project they felt was important.
Q: What do you hope to get out of this experience covering Mizzou for the Post-Dispatch?
A: When Dave put out a call for someone to help with Mizzou coverage, I jumped at the chance to work for a high-profile newspaper and learn from someone who has so much experience on the beat and is so respected by other reporters. This will be my first time covering football as a reporter, and I hope that I'm able to contribute meaningful stories to the Post-Dispatch's Mizzou coverage while improving my own writing and reporting. Anne Rogers, who helped with Mizzou coverage last year, is a friend and role model to me, and I know she left behind some big shoes to fill. I hope I can do half as good a job as she did.
Q: Describe some of your career goals/ambitions in sports journalism?
A: Writing features and profiles is by far my favorite part of the work, and I especially love the long-form work that famed writers like Mina Kimes and Wright Thompson do. If I could do that kind of work, talking to people, stepping into their world and then sharing that world with readers, forever, that would be the dream.