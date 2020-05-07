Mizzou basketball gets commitment from Springfield Kickapoo guard

Anton Brookshire, a 6-foot guard at Kickapoo High in Springfield, Mo., has committed to Mizzou, he announced via social media on Thursday morning. Brookshire will be a senior at Kickapoo in 2020-21.

He is a three-star recruit, according to 247sports, and has received offers from Missouri State, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and UNLV, among others.

Brookshire led his team to the Missouri Class 5 semifinals, which were canceled due to COVID-19. He had a breakout event when he scored 33 points in the prestigious Bass Pro Tournament of Champions against Oak Hill Academy, and he totaled 71 points and made 12 of 27 3-pointers in three games.

Brookshiree had reportedly received his offer from Mizzou early this week before making a decision.

Brookshire averaged 20 points and 3.3 assists as a junior.

