Mizzou basketball gets commitment from Springfield Kickapoo guard

Anton Brookshire, a 6-foot guard at Kickapoo High in Springfield, Mo., has committed to Mizzou, he announced via social media on Thursday morning. Brookshire will be a senior at Kickapoo in 2020-21.
He is a three-star recruit, according to 247sports, and has received offers from Missouri State, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and UNLV, among others.
Brookshire led his team to the Missouri Class 5 semifinals, which were canceled due to COVID-19. He had a breakout event when he scored 33 points in the prestigious Bass Pro Tournament of Champions against Oak Hill Academy, and he totaled 71 points and made 12 of 27 3-pointers in three games.
Brookshiree had reportedly received his offer from Mizzou early this week before making a decision.
Brookshire averaged 20 points and 3.3 assists as a junior.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.