In dueling press releases Monday, the Missouri athletics department and former swimming coach Greg Rhodenbaugh mutually disputed claims made by the other party about his exit from the university.
According to a press release from public relations firm Vox Populi Communications, MU’s Title IX office cleared Rhodenbaugh of undisclosed allegations of “team mismanagement” that led to his administrative leave last fall. Later in the day, Mizzou disputed that Rhodenbaugh was cleared of any wrongdoing in the investigation that led to his suspension and ultimately his dismissal. Before the investigation was completed, MU re-assigned Rhodenbaugh earlier this summer and promoted assistant coach Andrew Grevers to head coach.
In the initial statement, Rhodenbaugh’s attorney said he threatened to sue Mizzou for “defamation of character, termination without notice or cause and other theories,” saying the investigation interfered with negotiations between Rhodenbaugh and another “premier Division I university” for its head-coaching position. After the legal threat, MU’s Title IX director’s “enthusiasm evaporated,” Greg Anderson, Rhodenbaugh’s attorney, said.
“We reviewed the statements of the athletes involved and noted the complete absence of anything that could be termed ‘factual’,” Anderson said. “It was hard to even understand why an official investigation was held.”
“Far from discriminatory, Coach Rhodenbaugh’s statements encouraged his swimmers to overcome hardships and make good choices in their lives,” he added. “Swimming is an extremely difficult sport in terms of the physical and mental demands on the athletes. Encouraging your swimmers to overcome obstacles is not discriminatory.”
The firm’s news release says the investigation was closed July 3.
In the university’s ensuing release Monday, MU said the Vox Populi statement was inaccurate and mischaracterized the investigation and conclusion. The university’s Title IX office never issued a final report in Rhodenbaugh’s case, MU said. The case was closed when MU recently terminated his contract. Rhodenbaugh was under contract through April 2022 with a base salary of $170,000.
“If an individual’s employment status ends and a Title IX investigation is currently ongoing, the investigation is typically closed,” said Andrea Hayes, assistant vice chancellor for Civil Rights and Title IX. “This does not indicate that there was a finding that an individual was cleared.”
MU also disputes that Rhodenbaugh did not have an opportunity to defend himself during the investigation, saying he met with university officials several times during the process.
“We make sure that anyone involved in the investigation has an opportunity to review information we uncover as well as represent themselves before any decision is made,” Hayes said. “We also have an extensive appeals process that can be utilized when needed.”
Last month, Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk addressed the decision to name Grevers head coach. At the time, MU reassigned Rhodenbaugh while the school’s investigation was ongoing, giving him the title of senior administrative consultant in the athletics department.
“In order to move forward with the program we needed to, in practical terms, set Greg’s decision aside as far as … he’s not going to be the head coach moving forward,” Sterk said on June 20. “But the process with Title IX wasn’t complete and isn’t complete. We couldn’t act on his employment status other than we could reassign him. That’s what we did. We couldn’t really wait any longer as far as our swim program. We needed leadership there and we felt Coach Grevers was the person to do that and felt really good about Andrew.”
The public relations statement said nearly 300 past swimmers and coaches across the nation wrote the university in support of Rhodenbaugh.
“I was stunned (by the allegations),” Rhodenbaugh said in Monday’s statement, his first public comments since he was suspended. “In my 34 years of coaching collegiate athletes, I think everyone I coached recognized that I deeply care about them and would do anything to help them achieve their goals and dreams - in the pool and out. My assistant coaches and I were the strongest advocates for sixty swimmers. From the sidelines, I encouraged the swimmers to stay focused on their goals and to not get sidetracked by all this.”
“I came to Mizzou nine years ago to invest in the lives of young men and women who came here to swim and to build a top ten swimming and diving program and we did that. Along the way, I have always been conscious of the personal needs and academic goals of my student-athletes. While building a top team was incredible, that goal never outweighed my desire to help my athletes personally grow as they work through life issues. The other coaches and I know that being part of an SEC D1 swim program is challenging and transitioning from high school to college is tough. We were always conscious of the total well-being of the athletes and I am sorry that a few athletes didn’t realize the depth of care that all of the coaches had for them.” When asked about the ordeal finally coming to an end, Rhodenbaugh stated, ” As I have stated before, the men and women who came here to swim under our coaching team were part of an incredible story of building a swimming powerhouse and I am proud of every one of them. Leaving the swimmers here will be tough, but I am excited for my next coaching opportunity so that I can get back to my passion for helping young women and men achieve their dreams and aspirations at the highest level.”
Rhodenbaugh had been at Mizzou since 2010 and built the men’s and women’s programs from the bottom up into national contenders. This past season, with Grevers serving as interim head coach, the men’s team finished a program-best second place at the SEC championships and tied for 11th at the NCAA meet while the women finished 22nd.