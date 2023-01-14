Mizzou football lands another Power Five wideout, former Ole Miss WR Dannis Jackson

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri has added a second Power Five wide receiver from the transfer portal, landing a commitment Saturday from former Ole Miss wideout Dannis Jackson.

Mizzou's connection to the former four-star prospect is clear: Jackson signed with Ole Miss in 2019 to play for Rebels receivers coach Jacob Peeler, who joined Mizzou's staff in the same role last year.

Jackson, listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds, had his most productive season in 2021, catching 12 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns for the Rebels' 10-win team. Half his production came in his lone start against Liberty: six catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. For the 2021 season, he played 255 snaps, almost exclusively at outside receiver in Lane Kiffin's offense, with 22 targets, two drops and two contested catches, per Pro Football Focus. In three years at Ole Miss, Jackson appeared in 30 games at receiver and special teams with 324 offensive snaps and 36 targets. Jackson initially committed to Mississippi State as a high school recruit and held offers from most SEC programs. For the 2019 recruiting class, he was rated the 11th-best player in Mississippi and No. 28 wide receiver nationally by Rivals.com.

Facing of logjam of receivers on the 2022 depth chart, Jackson entered the portal shortly before the Rebels' season kicked off.

He's the second Power Five wideout to commit to Mizzou for the 2023 season, following former Oklahoma Sooner Theo Wease Jr. The Tigers have added four other transfers this offseason: defensive end Austin Firestone (Northwestern), offensive tackle Marcellus Johnson (Eastern Michigan), defensive back Tre’Vez Johnson (Florida) and punter Riley Williams (Towson).

Mizzou lost two receivers to the portal, Dominic Lovett (Georgia) and Tauskie Dove (Memphis), plus sixth-year senior Barrett Banister, but the Tigers have five new players in the position group next season: Wease, Jackson and incoming freshmen Daniel Blood, Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning. Also, the Tigers should get Chance Luper back for 2023 after the projected starter missed 2022 following treatment for blood clots.

The Tigers also return 2022 freshmen Luther Burden and Mekhi Miller, plus Mookie Cooper and Demariyon Houston.