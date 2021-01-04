Mizzou in Review: Veterans solidified sometimes shaky O-line

COLUMBIA, Mo. — In Monday’s Post-Dispatch we put Missouri’s football season to bed with a final look back at 2020, including our choices for the season superlatives. But we’re not all the way done. Each day this week, we’ll review a position group or two using the snap counts and advanced metrics from Pro Football Focus to take a sharper look at how the Tigers played in Eli Drinkwitz’s debut season. Here’s how the breakdowns will unfold:
Monday: Offensive line
Tuesday: Wide receivers/tight ends
Wednesday: Quarterback/running backs
Thursday: Defensive line/linebackers
Friday: Secondary
Let’s start in the trenches. The offensive line was a major question mark heading into the season. The Tigers had to replace three starters from an underwhelming 2019 offense, though all three players would land on NFL rosters as undrafted rookies. This fall, with a new O-line coach in Marcus Johnson, a new offense to learn and three new starters, including two late arriving transfers, the front five played under the glare of a bright spotlight this fall. It didn’t help matters that the unit endured challenges throughout the year, including contact tracing during the preseason then two costly injuries during the season.
Using two of PFF’s team-wide grades, this was an above average O-line. Mizzou ranked No. 5 in the Southeastern Conference in pass blocking (67.4) and No. 7 in run blocking (69.5) — and among the top 25 across the Power Five conferences in both categories. (There are 65 teams in the Power 5.) Mizzou was clearly impressed with the growth the line made this year, considering Johnson was the coach the team nominated for the Frank Broyles Award for the nation's top assistant.
Here’s a closer look a where those grades stand over the last six years.
Pass Blocking
2020: 67.4, No. 5 SEC, No. 25 Power Five
2019: 82.1, No. 3 SEC, No. 6 Power Five
2018: 78.0, No. 6 SEC, No. 22 Power Five
2017: 77.6, No. 5 SEC, No. 27 Power Five
2016: 86.9, No. 1 SEC, No. 7 Power Five
2015: 61.4, No. 14 SEC, No. 61 Power Five
Run Blocking
2020: 69.5, No. 7 SEC, No. 22 Power Five
2019: 59.8, No. 10 SEC, No. 41 Power Five
2018: 60.7, No. 12 SEC, No. 43 Power Five
2017: 69.2, No. 6 SEC, No. 32 Power Five
2016: 75.0, No. 10 SEC, No. 39 Power Five
2015: 74.5, No. 14 SEC, No. 64 Power Five
So, when you break it down by grades and rankings, this was one of the better blocking teams Mizzou has had in the post-Pinkel era. As a team, Mizzou cut down on sacks allowed this year, down from 27 in a 12-game schedule to 16 in a 10-game SEC-only schedule. In eight SEC games last year, MU produced 3.1 yards per carry and six rushing touchdowns. This year, against 10 SEC foes, MU improved that average to 3.9 and ran for 21 touchdowns.
Before we get to individual grades, let’s look at the snaps for the season:
- Michael Maietti, center: 732
- Case Cook, right guard: 731
- Larry Borom, right tackle: 589
- Zeke Powell, left tackle: 550
- Xavier Delgado, left guard: 412
- Luke Griffin, left guard/center: 194
- Javon Foster, right tackle/left tackle: 188
- Bobby Lawrence, left tackle: 163
- Dylan Spencer, left guard: 143
- Jack Buford, right guard: 13
- Drake Heismeyer, center: 6
- Mike Ruth, center: 1
Borom was deserving of All-SEC honors based on his PFF production and perhaps some All-American consideration. Borom missed two games with a knee injury but was MU’s top-rated offensive player (87) and led the offense with the highest grades for pass blocking (84.5) and run blocking (81.5). In nearly 600 snaps he allowed just four pressures and two hurries. PFF has graded every Missouri player for every game going back to the 2014 season, and Borom produced the second-highest overall grade for a Mizzou lineman, second only to center Evan Boehm’s 2014 season (87.5).
Among FBS offensive tackles who played major snaps this year, Borom ranked sixth in overall grade and seventh in pass blocking. Even if you don’t believe in the PFF grades as gospel, Borom’s departure for the NFL draft is a major loss along the Mizzou line.
On the flip side, the Tigers will get another year out of Maietti, who was a sturdy anchor in the middle. The Rutgers transfer led the team in snaps and ranked fifth overall in offensive grade (76.3), by far the best grade of his four-year career. He was MU’s No. 2 run-blocker (76.5) and posted a solid pass-blocking grade (70.3). Just four pressures and three hurries allowed all season by the man in the middle. Unless Alabama’s Landon Dickerson or Kentucky’s Drake Jackson return for 2021, Maietti should be the preseason favorite for first-team All-SEC honors.
Cook was a mainstay at offensive guard and posted the team’s No. 2 pass-blocking grade (84.2). PFF didn’t grade him nearly as high as a run-blocker (59.3). He was tagged for nine pressures, seven hits and two hits on the quarterback. It was a solid year overall for the team captain.
The left side of the line was where Mizzou had some issues. Delgado began the year as the starting left guard but needed midseason ankle surgery that cost him a couple games. Powell and Lawrence rotated early in the season before Powell emerged as the regular on the left edge. Powell, a junior college transfer who didn’t join the team until July, led the team with 16 pressures allowed and 12 hurries. Delgado yielded 11 pressures, a team-high four hits and seven hurries.
Lawrence (75.2 run block grade) and Foster (65.7 pass block grade) both saw time at tackle and seemed to grade better with the PFF folks than the Mizzou coaches. Both should be in contention for starting jobs in 2021, along with Powell.
The emerging player in the group was Griffin, a redshirt freshman who finished with the team’s eighth-best offensive grade for the season (72.2) as Delgado’s fill-in for a few weeks. Buford got some work at guard and fullback in short-yardage situations. Spencer was the first player off the bench when Delgado got hurt, but he left the team midseason and transferred to Jackson State. Heismeyer was the team’s No. 2 center all year and did some moonlighting on defense but could be Maeitti’s understudy again in 2021.