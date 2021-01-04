Mizzou in Review: Veterans solidified sometimes shaky O-line

Among FBS offensive tackles who played major snaps this year, Borom ranked sixth in overall grade and seventh in pass blocking. Even if you don’t believe in the PFF grades as gospel, Borom’s departure for the NFL draft is a major loss along the Mizzou line.

On the flip side, the Tigers will get another year out of Maietti, who was a sturdy anchor in the middle. The Rutgers transfer led the team in snaps and ranked fifth overall in offensive grade (76.3), by far the best grade of his four-year career. He was MU’s No. 2 run-blocker (76.5) and posted a solid pass-blocking grade (70.3). Just four pressures and three hurries allowed all season by the man in the middle. Unless Alabama’s Landon Dickerson or Kentucky’s Drake Jackson return for 2021, Maietti should be the preseason favorite for first-team All-SEC honors.

Cook was a mainstay at offensive guard and posted the team’s No. 2 pass-blocking grade (84.2). PFF didn’t grade him nearly as high as a run-blocker (59.3). He was tagged for nine pressures, seven hits and two hits on the quarterback. It was a solid year overall for the team captain.