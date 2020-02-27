Mizzou notebook: Mark Smith, Tilmon ease back into rotation at Vandy

Pippen didn’t just happen to be in the West End part of Nashville on a Wednesday evening. His son is Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt’s freshman point guard. For a stretch in the first half, Pippen did to the Tigers what Pinson has done to most opponents lately. Mizzou couldn’t guard him. He scored 11 straight points for the Commodores and by halftime had 15. With Pinson and Dru Smith guarding him, Pippen took only three shots in the second half and missed all three, finishing with 19 points.

SLOWING SABEN

“He’s a guy that can score the ball and he’s fast, probably the fastest guy in our league,” Martin said. “When he gets the ball in his right hand and he’s attacking downhill it can be very tough for you. So for us you want to play him chest to chest. If he’s on one side of the floor, try to make him go his left hand. Even though he can score with his left hand, when he’s got the ball in his right hand, in most cases, he puts so much pressure on your guards and your big guys attacking downhill. If he beats you making 3 balls then he beats you making 3 balls. But you can’t let him get aggressive going north and south at the rim.”