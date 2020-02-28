Mizzou notebook: Mark Smith, Tilmon ease back into rotation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mark Smith didn’t take it easy in his return to the court Wednesday. Out since the first half of Missouri’s Jan. 28 win over Georgia, the junior guard returned to the floor three minutes into Wednesday’s game at Vanderbilt and didn’t hesitate the first time he touched the ball behind the 3-point arc.
Well behind the arc.
“I felt pretty comfortable,” he said.
And not too shy to shoot. Smith buried the deep 3-pointer, and while he finished with only five points in 14 minutes off the bench, the return marked unequivocal progress for the shooter from Edwardsville.
“It felt great,” he said after his team’s 61-52 win. “It felt good to be back on the floor with the guys. I just did what I can. If I was open I tried to shoot and then just play good defense.”
It was four weeks ago when Smith limped to the locker room at halftime against Georgia then never left the bench the rest of the second half with what he described Wednesday as a lower back injury in his first public comments since getting hurt.
“And then something got inflamed down my leg,” he said. “It just took a while for it to calm down. … We finally got the swelling down and got my strength back. So I'm feeling good.”
The injury came a year after a foot injury sidelined Smith for 13 of MU’s final 15 games last season. His recovery from foot surgery kept him out of full-team live scrimmages until shortly before the start of the season. He’d been among MU’s top scorers and rebounders throughout the year before his latest setback.
Now, along with center Jeremiah Tilmon, back from a stress fracture in his left foot, the Tigers have two veterans to plug back into the rotation. Smith doesn’t think the transition will be a problem.
“No, not really,” he said. “I know what I am. I’m a catch and shoot guy. I’m a straight line-driver. If I’m open for a 3 I’m going to try to knock it down.”
With Smith and Tilmon out, the Tigers went through their best stretch of the season with players settling into new roles. It took a while Wednesday for Cuonzo Martin and his players to adjust to the new rotation, but the team’s lone senior expects the latest lineup edition to take shape naturally.
“I think we've done a good job as a team,” center Reed Nikko said. “We're all so close. I think we’re genuinely happy for each other when we do well. That’s been a big part of them being able to transition back to smoothly.”
This time of year, when other teams are dealing with injuries and depleted rosters, Mizzou's newfound depth could become an advantage through the final days of the regular season and the postseason.
"It’s super helpful especially because we've continued to have issues fouling," Nikko said. "That’s a big one right there, just have to have some depth on the bench, to be able sub guys out late when they're in foul trouble to take the pressure off of them. Then on the flip side of that teams have to game plan for 10, 11 guys. That’s hard."
BRAUN OVER JACKSON, FOR NOW
The one rotation player left out of the mix Wednesday was freshman forward Tray Jackson, whose minutes at the four/power forward position are now going to redshirt freshman Parker Braun, who played 10 minutes off the bench. Braun didn’t attempt a shot or pull down a rebound but had an assist to Nikko and blocked a shot. The team was plus-5 when he was on the floor.
“Though you don't see his numbers on the box score Parker brings so many things to the game,” Martin said. “So you want to try to get him on the floor.”
CHICAGO PRIDE
Not much rattles Missouri guard Xavier Pinson these days, even the presence of Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who was sitting in the front row along the baseline. Pinson, a Chicago native, lit up when asked about the six-time NBA champion.
“That's family,” he said. “I know Scottie personally. He’s really close to my family. That’s just family. I don’t look at it like anybody else would look at it because I’ve been seeing him my whole life. There’s nothing but love there.”
Pippen didn’t just happen to be in the West End part of Nashville on a Wednesday evening. His son is Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt’s freshman point guard. For a stretch in the first half, Pippen did to the Tigers what Pinson has done to most opponents lately. Mizzou couldn’t guard him. He scored 11 straight points for the Commodores and by halftime had 15. With Pinson and Dru Smith guarding him, Pippen took only three shots in the second half and missed all three, finishing with 19 points.
SLOWING SABEN
In Vandy’s last game, junior guard Saben Lee scorched Georgia for 34 points. The Commodores’ leading scorer couldn’t find the same open spaces against the Tigers, finishing with 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting. He turned the ball over five times with just one assist.
Martin had different defenders assigned to Lee through the course of the game, including, at times, sophomore guard Torrence Watson.
“He’s a guy that can score the ball and he’s fast, probably the fastest guy in our league,” Martin said. “When he gets the ball in his right hand and he’s attacking downhill it can be very tough for you. So for us you want to play him chest to chest. If he’s on one side of the floor, try to make him go his left hand. Even though he can score with his left hand, when he’s got the ball in his right hand, in most cases, he puts so much pressure on your guards and your big guys attacking downhill. If he beats you making 3 balls then he beats you making 3 balls. But you can’t let him get aggressive going north and south at the rim.”
HEAD OF THE GLASS
For the third time in six games, the Tigers finished with a double-digit advantage in rebounds, beating the Commodores on the glass 42-27. Mitchell Smith led the Tigers with 12 rebounds while Javon Pickett had 10.
“That was the game plan for us,” Martin said. “We have a team that should be a really good rebounding team. And with the absence of Tilmon we spiraled there for a while the first maybe seven conference games. We just didn't have that presence. Then Mitch and Reed and those guys have grown into different roles. Kobe Brown has grown. But it just took a lot out of us and I think we've gotten back to where OK, now let's continue to be a good offensive rebounding team. We’re normally one of the better rebounding teams in the conference. But I think with the absence of Tilmon, not that he got a lot of rebounds, but he has such a presence so other guys can do great things on the glass.”
TIGERS IN 10TH
With the win, plus Arkansas’ win over Tennessee, Missouri and the Razorbacks remain tied for 10th place in the SEC, but the Tigers would have the tiebreaker over Arkansas Razorbacks for the 10th seed in the SEC tournament by virtue of their win over Auburn, currently in second place. If the tournament started today, the Tigers would play No. 7 seed Texas A&M back here in Nashville. The Aggies, the surprise of the league at 8-7, have already swept MU in the season series.