QUESTION: The NCAA decision about student athletes earning money for the use of their image and name: It's difficult to predict at this point, but how do you think its going to affect college athletics? Some believe the magic of college sports might disappear and it would resemble more of a professional enterprise.
MATTER: Thanks for the question. First off, let's be very clear. The NCAA HAS NOT MADE A DECISION ON THIS. The NCAA did not make a ruling by any means. The NCAA did not change any of its rules or policies. The NCAA merely put out a statement that it will look into allowing athletes to benefit from their name/image/likeness "in a manner consistent with the collegiate model."
That's the catch. The "collegiate model" is based on amateurism. The NCAA isn't going to change its ways until it's kicking and screaming - and likely won't change policy until the organization is at gunpoint, in the form of the only weapon that changes NCAA policy: lawsuits. So, this is far from a done deal. The state legislatures are pushing this. The federal legislature might get involved, too.
Personally, I'm in favor of the movement. Athletes should be able to profit from private companies that want to use their name/image/likeness. The Olympic model has worked well - and hasn't ruined the Olympics by any teams. You're going to hear a lot of scare tactics from some of the folks who are most threatened by this: the millionaire coaches, ADs, conference commissioners, university chancellors, etc.
As far as the magic of college sports ... the magic is long gone. Jimbo Fisher signed a 10-year guaranteed $75 million contract to coach at Texas A&M. Three years ago the NCAA signed an $8.8 billion TV deal with CBS and Turner to broadcast the men's basketball tournament. Mizzou just opened a $98 million football facility. The University of Texas athletics department made $219 million in revenue in the 2018 fiscal year.
College sports are professional sports in every aspect except one: The players aren't paid a flat-out salary and can't earn money off their identity. Everything else follows the professional model, and in some cases exceeds the pro model. (NFL and NBA teams don't need shiny facilities to impress recruits.) We can romanticize about the love of the game and the magical aspects of college sports, but the game has changed. Everyone’s stuffing their pockets with cash except for the athletes putting their bodies at risk on the field.