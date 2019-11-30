Less than a year after signing him to a three-year extension through the 2024 season, Missouri has fired fourth-year football coach Barry Odom a day after the Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak with a victory at Arkansas, the school confirmed Saturday.
"I want to thank Coach Odom for his contributions to our program," athletics director Jim Sterk said. "He and his staff have worked diligently during the past four years.
"Coach Odom has represented our program with integrity and dedicated himself to developing our student-athletes on and off the football field for which we are grateful. We wish the very best for him and his family in their future endeavors."
Sterk has launched a national search to find Mizzou's next head coach. He will meet with media at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena to discuss the situation.
Missouri has not officially announced an interim coach to manage the program before Odom's successor is hired but expects to address the situation later Saturday.
"As a program, we had tremendous momentum coming into the 2019 season with the opening of the new south end zone facility as well as other strategic investments in our football program," Sterk said. "However, we lost a great deal of that energy during the last half of the season. This decision was difficult to make but was necessary.
"Mizzou enjoys a winning football tradition and has the necessary resources and commitment to compete at the highest level. We strive to achieve excellence, and we expect to compete for Southeastern Conference titles, consistently play in the postseason and represent Mizzou the right way on and off the field.
After a season-opening loss at Wyoming, Mizzou ripped off a five-game winning streak at home before the season began to unravel with a loss at Vanderbilt on Oct. 19, followed by losses to Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.
Odom, 43, a Mizzou linebacker from 1996-99, joined the team’s staff in 2003 and worked under former Tigers coach Gary Pinkel in various roles until a three-year stint at the University of Memphis. He returned to Mizzou in 2015 to serve as Pinkel’s defensive coordinator then took over as head coach after Pinkel retired.
Odom’s time at Mizzou ends with a 25-25 record Mizzou and 13-19 in Southeastern Conference games.
Since Don Faurot retired in 1956, Odom’s winning percentage of .500 trails only Dan Devine (.704), Gary Pinkel (.618) and Warren Powers (.580) among Mizzou coaches who lasted more than one season.
The Tigers won enough games to qualify for a third bowl game under Odom, but Tuesday’s decision by the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee to uphold MU’s one-year postseason ban will keep the Tigers home for bowl season. The program was also hit with recruiting restrictions and a one-year 5-percent scholarship reduction, both of which now fall on Odom’s replacement.
Under the terms of Odom’s contract, Mizzou owes him his base salary ($450,000) for the five years left on his deal, plus $150,000 for every year he’s been head coach as part of his annuity fund. That brings his buyout total to $2.85 million. His annual guaranteed salary was $3.05 million.
Odom’s buyout will be offset by his salary at his next job. MU will also owe buyouts to Odom’s staff. Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley is the highest paid at $925,000. Nine of Odom’s 10 assistants were working under new two- or three-year deals that were finalized after the 2018 season. Their 10 salaries totaled $4,729,500 for the 2019 season.
Odom joins a small group of Mizzou head coaches who won their final game. In the past 100 years, only five others won their last game on the MU sideline, all beating Kansas: Woody Widenhofer (1988), Dan Devine (1970), Don Faurot (1956), Thomas Kelly (1922) and John F. Miller (1919.)
But there were several troubling trends that developed during Odom’s four-year regime. The Tigers were just 3-24 in games against FBS teams that finished with or currently have winning records. Odom’s teams were 23-12 as favorites, losing three games this year as double-digit point favorites: against Wyoming, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Penalties increased under his watch this season as the Tigers came into Saturday averaging an SEC-worst 67.3 penalty yards per game. For months Odom has lavished praise on his 2019 staff, but coaching turnover was a running theme the last four seasons. Odom fired his first defensive coordinator, former Mizzou teammate DeMontie Cross, two games into the 2017 season. After offensive coordinator Josh Heupel left the staff in 2017 for the head-coaching job at Central Florida, Odom made an unconventional hire to run the offense and coach quarterbacks, bringing in former Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley from the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff. Dooley had never been a coordinator or coached quarterbacks. He was a hit last season working with quarterback Drew Lock, who became a second-round NFL draft pick, but struggled to find solutions for the offensive drought that dragged down the program this season.
Injuries dogged the Tigers this season as six starters missed a combined 17 games, including three senior captains: linebacker Cale Garrett (seven games), quarterback Kelly Bryant (two) and cornerback DeMarkus Acy (two).
Odom had mixed success recruiting local prospects. After missing out on most high-profile in-state targets his first two years, he added five St. Louis players in the 2019 class and landed a major commitment this past summer from four-star Lutheran North linebacker Antonio Doyle, who later rescinded his pledge and is still considering other options. Mizzou has 17 current commitments for the 2020 class, including six St. Louis area players and two more from Columbia.
Where does Sterk go from here? It’s unclear whom Sterk will target, but a handful of established Group of Five conference head coaches should be appealing, including, possibly, Memphis’ Mike Norvell, Louisiana-Lafayette's Billy Napier, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell, Boise State’s Bryan Harsin, Florida Atlantic’s Lane Kiffin and Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson. What about Heupel, who’s gone 21-4 in two seasons at UCF? If there’s an attractive Power Five option out there it’s probably Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, who figures to be a hot candidate for other job openings around the power conferences.