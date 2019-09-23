Missouri women's basketball frontcourt added a future piece on Sunday when Parkway Central's Jayla Kelly announced her verbal commitment. The 6-4 All-Metro center recently took her official visit to Mizzou and chose the Tigers over SLU, Purdue, Northwestern, TCU and Missouri State.
Lou to the zou 🖤💛 #committed pic.twitter.com/e7l11orqjn— Jayla Kelly (@_jkk29) September 23, 2019
As a junior, Kelly led the Colts to a 24-7 record and third-place finish in Class 5 while averaging 12.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game. This summer she played for the Missouri Phenom in the Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL). She's rated the No. 9 center by ESPN and the nation's No. 79 overall prospect for the 2020 class. She's the fourth-highest rated recruit to commit to a team from the Southeastern Conference and is Mizzou's first pledge for 2020.