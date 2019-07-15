HOOVER, Ala. — Missouri’s session at SEC media days has come and gone. There was a lot of talk about the NCAA sanctions and MU’s appeals case, plus Kelly Bryant’s arrival. Missouri and the SEC gave me complete access to Bryant throughout the day as he weaved his way through all the interview rooms at The Wynfrey Hotel. Stay tuned for that story in Tuesday’s print edition and online at STLtoday.com.
Back to the NCAA case: Mizzou’s appeals hearing with the NCAA will take place this week, a source confirmed Monday. MU’s contingent will formally present its case to the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee in the academic misconduct case that led to a one-year postseason ban, recruiting restrictions and scholarship reductions.
Mizzou hopes the appeals committee will make its final ruling on the penalties by late summer. Odom is unsure when to expect that ruling.
“I wish I could make a great statement about the timing or how I feel,” he said. “I do know this: I’m really proud of our administration. I’m thankful for our legal counsel. I’m thankful for the outside counsel we’ve received. We’ve been very, very aggressive in our approach but also respectful. The timeline on that, we’ll find out in the near future I think.
“Also, for our team, we’ve talked about it a lot. If you sit around and talk about that, that’s not anything that we’re about. That does not put us in position to play really good on Aug. 31. We control what we have the opportunity to control. And right now that’s not one of them. Is that on (the players’) minds? Probably, yeah. Is it on mine? Absolutely. That is wasted thought at this point. It does nothing for the 2019 team. If we get the opportunity to play more than 12 games then we’ll take it. You bet. I’m excited to get closure on it, but also it’s something we can’t control.”
Asked about Mizzou's case, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said, "Whenever any of our universities' athletics programs are involved in an NCAA infractions process, we serve in an advisory role. We are not investigators. That is now a 15-year approach by our conference. And William King, our associate commissioner, myself, even have been in communication throughout the infractions process and even the appeals preparation process with Missouri and its representatives. And that's common among any our institutions when they have those problems.
"I'm always reserved about decisions, but the infractions appeals committee certainly has an opportunity it appears. And I'll leave it at that."
Also from Odom …
• Freshman cornerback Ish Burdine will most likely miss the entire season after undergoing shoulder surgery for a torn labrum he first suffered in high school. Burdine enrolled at Mizzou in January and took part in spring practices. If preseason camp began now, he would be the only player held out of drills, Odom said.
• Defensive end Tre Williams remains suspended from team activities while his case on domestic assault charges continues through the court system. Williams was arrested in December after a verbal argument with an ex-girlfriend turned physical. According to the most recently filed online court records, Williams' motion to dismiss the case was denied last month and the prosecution was ordered to subpoena a witness for a July 11 preliminary hearing. Williams, a part-time starter last season, was suspended for the Liberty Bowl and didn't take part in spring practices. He's still listed on the team's updated roster.
"No change on his status," Odom said. "Looking forward to hopefully getting that resolved pretty quick."
• Missouri is still waiting on the NCAA to decide on quarterback Shawn Robinson’s transfer waiver. The QB from TCU filed a waiver this summer requesting immediate eligibility. “We got an initial report last week that they’re still going through the process,” Odom said. “They had so many (waiver requests) that he’s still waiting to get word on how that’s going to turn out.”