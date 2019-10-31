QUESTION: Others have speculated that "something happened" after the Ole Miss game, something other than the NCAA handing down its decision. I know you would report something if you could, but my question is more of what's your hunch? Is there something out there to explain this nosedive?
MATTER: I don't buy the conspiracy theories. Did "something" happen to South Carolina after it beat Georgia then lost to Tennessee? This Missouri team was never good enough to overcome a crummy effort or undisciplined play. I think the five home wins gave this team a false sense of confidence. Then they were surprised to find out the Vandy players were going to fight for a win — and MU didn't come ready to fight. After that game I didn't suspect the players truly processed what just happened. Some of them seemed to blow it off like a fluke. Larry Rountree pointed to the team's 1-5 start in 2017 ... as if history would magically repeat itself. And then when the rain came down at Kentucky and the UK players reveled in the conditions (just like last year at South Carolina), Mizzou looked wet and cold and disinterested in blocking, tackling and catching.
Is there some tension in the locker room right now? I'm sure there is. I would be alarmed if there wasn't tension. Did the tension cause the losing or the losing cause the tension? I don't know. I'm not in the locker room, but I wonder about this team's leadership, its competitiveness, its fire. Odom called Cale Garrett "the heart and soul" of the team after the game he suffered his injury. He's a big loss.
Another thing: All those defensive touchdowns might have created false hope that this team would get some fortunate bounces every week. The law of averages says that won't happen every week. This team looks like it’s waiting for those bounces instead of creating them.