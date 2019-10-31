QUESTION: Is there a reason that you can share that Kelly Bryant has not been looking in Albert O.'s direction? He's had some bad drops, but are they worse than what we saw out of the WRs last week?
MATTER: Surely they can afford to throw more passes to No. 81 ... but he's got to earn those opportunities, too. He leads the team in drops. He's among the league leaders in drop rate, if not the overall leader. As big as he is, he's not very physical. He can do more to get open. He uses his speed to burst past slower defenders or his size to outjump smaller defenders, but he doesn’t have a lot of wiggle to get free against contact. He's had some reckless penalties, too. He's not much of a blocker. It's just been a disappointing year by every measure.
Bryant knows Albert has great potential and can do things a normal 6-5, 260-pound guy can't do ... but he's got to get open and catch the ball to be able to use all that speed. He made that ridiculous touchdown catch against Troy, but he's struggled on the more routine catches.
Photo: Vanderbilt defensive back Allan George (right) intercepts a pass intended for Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. (AP Photo)