Fast start critical for Mizzou football in latest road test at Auburn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — From the golden eagle swooping down over the field before kickoff, to the 87,000-strong at Jordan-Hare Stadium, to the cries of “War Eagle” that fill the air, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has witnessed every game-day tradition his team will experience for the first time Saturday when the Tigers play at Auburn.

And up until that point he’s doing all he can to downplay anything and everything from the opponent’s side.

Back on the road for the second time this month, Mizzou (2-1) faces another chance to reverse its most troubling trend: The Tigers are 2-9 away from Columbia under Drinkwitz’s watch. MU’s only road wins the last three years came at South Carolina in 2020, when stadium capacities were severely reduced during the pandemic, and last year at Vanderbilt.

On Saturday, Drinkwitz’s career comes full circle with a pivotal game where he got his start in college coaching. He worked at Auburn as an offensive quality control coach in 2010-11, giving him plenty of insight into the game-day experience at Jordan-Hare. Kickoff is 11 a.m. on ESPN.

“It'll be interesting,” he said this week. “I haven't been back since (2013) when we played there at Arkansas State, so they’ve made some additions relative to the videoboards and all that stuff. I just think it's the passion of the fan base. When that eagle comes down and lands, that stadium gets going. So, we’ve got to do a really good job to try to take the energy out early. We can't let them dictate the terms of the game. We have to start fast.”

That’s exactly what didn’t happen the last time Mizzou left home. Kansas State throttled the Tigers 40-12 two weeks ago, keeping a listless offense out of the end zone until the final second of the game. Mizzou has become familiar playing the role of road kill in recent years: Six of the nine road losses under Drinkwitz were decided by 17 points or more with an average margin of 24.7 points.

Why do the Tigers tend to crumble away from home?

“Man, I wish I could tell you,” senior safety Martez Manuel said this week. “That's something that I emphasized to Coach Drink coming out of the K-State game. We’ve won like two games on the road since I've been here, which is unacceptable in my opinion."

“We’re not gonna make it bigger than it is,” Drinkwitz said. “It's a road game. We’ve played road games before. It just happens to be a lot of these guys first time at this one. But we won’t make it bigger than that. You take what you learned from K-State, what you thought you did well, what are the things that put us in a bad situation and let's learn from it. Go out there and try it again.”

What’s caused the breakdowns away from home? Penalties have been a problem for the Tigers this year, but their home/road splits for yellow flags is remarkably even through three seasons under Drinkwitz. Since the start of 2020, the Tigers have averaged the same number of penalties per game at home (6.5) as on the road for roughly the same amount of yardage (57.7) both home and away. Turnovers, though, show a wide split: Mizzou is plus-2 in turnover margin in 15 home games under Drinkwitz but minus-5 in 11 road games. The Tigers gave the ball away four times at K-State with interceptions on four consecutive drives.

These two teams Saturday are evenly matched in some ways. Both offensive lines have struggled to keep defenses out of the backfield. Mizzou has allowed 26 tackles for loss, most among all Power Five teams. Auburn (2-1), one of four FBS teams yet to force a turnover, is minus-8 in turnover margin, second-worst in the country. Injuries at quarterback leave Auburn with one likely option for Saturday, Oregon transfer Robby Ashford, who’s more of a running threat. Mizzou is dealing with injuries at tailback: Elijah Young is unavailable Saturday while Nathaniel Peat, nursing a hamstring injury since preseason camp, is listed as probable.

Drinkwitz has been intentional to downplay talk of Auburn’s personnel all week, even during his radio show Wednesday night, hosted by team broadcaster Mike Kelly. When Kelly asked about Auburn’s individual players, Drinkwitz continually shifted the focus back to his Tigers.

“They’re Auburn. They’ve got a lot of highly recruited players,” he said “For us, it’s not about them."

That talking point seemed to spread in the locker room this week, too.

“They have some good guys,” left tackle Javon Foster. “That’s all I can really say.”

Mizzou can say plenty with its actions Saturday, especially early. If there’s one valuable lesson from the K-State game it came in the game’s first few sequences. The Wildcats opened the game with two lengthy touchdown drives, all but delivering a knockout blow before the Tigers could catch their breath. A similar start Saturday would be crushing.

In the six lopsided Mizzou road losses under Drinkwitz, the Tigers scored just one first-quarter touchdown and were outscored in the first quarter overall 44-13.

“I think we understand we've got to start fast in a hostile environment,” MU defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “And then, two, we’ve got to understand if things don't start off fast, just keep chopping wood. We were in that game for a long time (at Kansas State.) The final score didn't say that, but I think as a team, we learned that we're never out of it. I think in some weird ways it kind of built us a little bit of a harder shell to be able to bow our necks in those situations and continue to fight.”