Fight at Florida leads to three suspensions for Mizzou, fine for UF's Mullen

After the Tigers’ 41-17 loss, Missouri coach Drinkwitz was still unsure what started the fight.

“I was sort of running in and saw one of their coaches on our hash yelling at our guys," Drinkwitz said. "Then I saw more of their players join in. And our players joined in. We've got to keep our guys from joining. We've got to keep our guys on the sideline. It's an ugly scene. It’s an ugly scene for football. It’s an ugly scene for college football. And I'm not proud of it. I don't know who started it but … I mean we’ve to got to figure it out. We’ve got to get it fixed.”

Drinkwitz said his halftime conversation with Mullen "wasn't exactly pleasant."

"We went out there trying to get our guys off the field because it was getting testy," Mullen said. "We have a big game next week (against Georgia). It kept growing and growing. We're trying to push guys back and unfortunately you’re trying to get in the middle, get the officials in the middle trying to get them to get in the middle, get us in the middle, get their people off, our team off. But everyone's running to the locker and it kind of keep spilling down that way.

“It's an really unfortunate situation. It's not something we condone obviously. It's not something that you really want to see in the game at all.”