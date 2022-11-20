Five plays that pushed Mizzou football to victory over New Mexico State

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri did exactly what it needed to do.

New Mexico State came to Columbia as more than a four-touchdown underdog, and left with a 31-point loss as MU put together a competent 45-14 senior day win Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.

Here are five plays that helped the Tigers on their way to a fifth win of the season:

Carnell to the house

Daylan Carnell’s breakout season hit even greater heights.

If it weren’t for senior Martez Manuel at the star safety position, Carnell might have been a near mainstay in MU’s starting lineup. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker tabbed Carnell as the perfect player for the position, which has proved to be another in a long line of savvy decisions by the first-year play-caller.

So when Carnell got a read on Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia early in the fourth quarter, darted forward to get in front wide receiver Bryce Childress and intercepted a bullet pass before returning it home for the Tigers’ second pick-six of the season — Carnell’s second interception of the season — it was a long time coming.

“We saw that all week in practice, drilled it,” Carnell said. “So as soon as number three ran the slant, ran into number two, the ball was there waiting on me. After that it was all end zone, all I saw.”

Carnell showed the vision Baker wants out of the star position — the ability to read the game, stepping forward as an additional linebacker or dropping back into coverage when the play demands it. He got it spot on against New Mexico State, and now has a touchdown to show for his work.

It wasn’t all perfect for Carnell. Unable, or maybe unwilling, to put on the brakes, the redshirt freshman took a tumble on the concrete track that circles Faurot Field during his celebration.

“I got to the end zone, they punched it out, so I wanted to make sure I got in,” Carnell said, “went full speed, turned around and slipped on the track.”

And his own pick wasn’t even his favorite interception of the evening …

Williams nabs first INT

That honor went to Jalani Williams, who recorded his first career interception.

In the Aggies’ very next possession — two plays later, to be exact — backup quarterback Gavin Frakes scrambled from the left hash all the way outside the numbers on the right side of the field before hurling a pass down the sideline before taking a shot from Marcus Clarke.

The pass, maybe targeting a receiver who was well-covered by Tyler Hibbler, never got near its intended destination as Williams made a leaping grab to snatch the ball out of the air well above his head.

“I thought Jalani Williams did a great job after Joseph (Charleston) went out (injured),” MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said. Williams, a senior from St. Louis and Parkway North, ended up playing 51 snaps — a season-high.

A rare fourth-down stop

The two late picks were a cap on a solid performance from the MU unit. After hemorrhaging yards, points and perhaps pride against Tennessee a week before, Missouri’s defense had a much-needed bounce-back game, stifling the Aggies for most of the evening, starting with the very first drive.

Facing third-and-2 after giving up yardage on the game’s five opening plays, Manuel put enough pressure on NMSU receiver Jonathan Brady to force an incompletion. The Tigers needed a bit of fortune as the Aggies decided to go for it on fourth down, when Pavia looked for running back Jamoni Jones off the edge of MU’s line, but the ball bounced out of the back’s hands and Missouri took over.

Before that play, opponents had converted 11 of 17 fourth downs against the Tigers.

But the unit that managed to give opposing offenses headaches in the backfield up until the trip to Knoxville still didn’t quite manage to meet its usual levels of production.

“They played OK. I didn’t think it was as clean as we wanted it to be,” Drinkwitz said. “I don’t think we had a three-and-out all night. So, just being on the headsets, I know that we weren’t pleased with some of the things we were letting out. Didn’t think our zone coverage was very good tonight. … Did a nice job of keeping them out of the end zone and forcing turnovers, which is always good, but they were 2 for 2 in the red zone, they were 8 of 16 on third downs.

“There’s a lot of things that gotta get cleaned up before Friday, I know that.”

More fourth-down success

The Tigers avoided turning the ball over two plays in a row on their opening drive.

First, Cody Schrader fumbled on third down, but fell on his own drop to bring up fourth and 5. And then the player that has become synonymous with drive-saving receptions came up clutch again.

Missouri has had its fair share of fourth-down woes this season, moving the chains just 6 of 13 times before the NMSU game, and taking delay of game penalties on several more fourth-and-short looks.

But on fourth and 5 on the Tigers’ opening drive, when Cook pump-faked toward a covered Dominic Lovett in the center of the field, adjusted, reevaluated, turned, scrambled, and threw into congestion to the left sideline, Barrett Banister was there.

“That’s just chemistry,” Cook said. “That fourth down right at the beginning there, that’s just backyard football.”

The sixth-year receiver went on to set a career-high in receiving yards for the second straight game, this time hauling in 91 yards on seven receptions, before getting shaken up on a play in the fourth quarter attempting to catch a pass from freshman QB Sam Horn.

A first for Hoerstkamp

Cook never realized tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp could take off quite like he did.

It only took him one target to learn, though.

“I was super excited … because I didn’t expect that play to score,” Cook said. “I mean, he turned on the jets. That was super impressive. I was super happy about that.”

Hoerstkamp, from Washington, Missouri, was surprised just how easy scoring in college football was. When the ball came to him midway through the second quarter — the first time that had happened in the redshirt freshman’s career — he turned and saw more open field than he expected.

Thirty-two yards later, give or take, and his first collegiate target and reception ended in his first collegiate touchdown.

“That felt great, being a kid from Missouri, I always dreamed of doing something like that,” Hoerstkamp said. “When I saw the play, I thought the play was dead or something, there’s no way there’s this much space. But sure enough, there was, and I heard someone say, ‘Go score,’ and I was like, ‘Say less, I’ll go ahead and do that.’”