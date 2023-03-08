COLUMBIA, Mo. — Now into the second week of spring practices, Missouri’s offensive coaches and some select offensive players met with local media on Wednesday at the team complex, including newly hired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday’s interviews…

1. Don’t sleep on Garcia’s legs: While Brady Cook recovers from shoulder surgery and Sam Horn and his strained forearm gradually get back to a full throwing regimen, Jake Garcia is the only fully healthy scholarship quarterback on the roster. Horn is taking snaps in practice, along with preferred walk-on/junior college transfer Dylan Laible, but the spring has given Moore an extensive look at Garcia, the Miami transfer.

“I think he's done a really good job in terms of extending plays,” Moore said. “His eyes are in are in the right spot. I thought he did a really good job in terms of the live situations, especially on Saturday.”

Garcia’s playing experience at Miami last fall doesn’t supply the biggest sample size, but the numbers suggest he’s not much of a runner outside of the pocket. He finished with zero or negative rushing yards in seven of the eight games he played for the Hurricanes. Pro Football Focus credited Garcia for just three rushing attempts for 50 yards, 43 of those coming on unscripted scrambles. He was sacked 15 times and fumbled five times. For the season, he was given 2.55 seconds to throw per drop-back. Cook, Mizzou’s starter every game last season, had 2.67 seconds to throw per drop-back behind blocking that got him sacked 27 times.

So, is Garcia a stiff in the pocket or a better runner who was stuck behind a bad Miami O-line?

“Jake's elusive in the pocket. He can extend plays,” Moore said. “I do think some of those opportunities he had at Miami (he was) playing from behind a little bit, so you might be forcing things. But I've been impressed in terms of his preparation and in terms of his work ethic every day.”

On Horn and his pitching setback, Moore said: “Unique situation but he's making the most of it and doing a really good job in terms of the classroom and doing the things he can do on the field.”

On Cook: “He brings a leadership component every day with the offense and making sure the energy is right. In terms of the quarterback room, he's seeing things from a little bit different perspective being behind and taking the mental reps and still communicating with the other guys who aren't (on the field) in terms of what he’s seeing.”

2. Underestimate Cody Schrader at your own risk: Schrader, the walk-on Division I transfer, became Mizzou’s feel-good story of 2022 when he earned the starting tailback job then finished as MU’s leading rusher with 744 yards and nine touchdowns. The staff has high expectations for redshirt freshman Tavorus Jones, and Nate Peat is back after his midseason demotion, but Schrader, now on scholarship, is hardly an afterthought.

“He refuses to let anyone outwork him,” running backs coach Curtis Luper said. “So you better be more talented and work as hard to beat him out.”

The staff had two objectives for Schrader this offseason: One, become an outspoken leader not just for the offense but for the entire team. Two, become a more productive runner after contact. Luper pointed out that Schrader’s yards after contact — 2.88 per attempt as measured by PFF — was last in the SEC.

“I think one of my biggest goals is just not letting the first person tackle you,” Schrader said. “If you get through the first person, that's where the more yards come from, especially playing in the SEC. The defenses are so detailed, and what they do and how they structure their defenses, they're always in the right position at the right time.”

3. Peat is back with something to prove: Nate Peat’s role all but vanished after his costly mistake in overtime at Auburn, coupled with what could have been a costly fumble against Vanderbilt. Over the season’s final five games he carried the ball just 13 times. When he took part in the team’s senior day ceremony it was easy to conclude he wouldn’t return for his final year of eligibility.

“Nate had a decision to make and he decided to come back,” Luper said. “So, wasn't much deliberation, maybe a week or so. I think he feels like he has some unfinished business. If you go back to the Auburn game and the Florida game, he played really well. I think he had 120 yards in both games. I told him he was on the way to being the SEC offensive player of the week at Auburn. Then he had, well, it wasn’t a fumble. He just extended the ball. On paper it’s a fumble. But it wasn't knocked out. So I think for him to overcome that it took a couple of weeks. With what you hear and the things you see on social media … they hear a lot when they don't play well. They hear a lot when they do play well, so maybe they shouldn't listen to any of it. But Nate has a lot to prove. And he's done really well this spring.”

So well that he can get back to the guy who rushed 227 yards against Auburn and Florida?

“He was playing really well,” Luper said. “And I feel like we have two guys that can rush for 1,000 yards in those two.”

And what about Jones?

“Maybe we’ll have three,” he said.

4. O-lineman on the move: Newly added offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson played more than 1,300 snaps the last three seasons at Eastern Michigan — every one of them at left tackle. He’s playing right tackle for the Tigers — and getting first-team work this spring — but making that switch is easier said than done. For Johnson, the spring and the summer are all about “getting out of his comfort zone,” Mizzou O-line coach Marcus Johnson said.

“That doesn't happen in five practices,” Marcus Johnson said “That’s got to be an ongoing thing. Obviously we’re worried about spring ball and today, but that’s gonna be a process. And as soon as spring ball is done we're gonna attack this thing in April, May, June, July and August.

“To me it’s no different than (former lineman) Zeke Powell. He had been on the left side if you remember, his first couple of years. Then we were forced to move him to the right side with Hyrin White’s (injury). That takes time. I remember seeing it with Zeke last year when we were just in spring ball. You could tell he wasn't quite comfortable. But I do think the work throughout the spring and summer and fall camp helped him. By the time we got to fall he was ready to cut it loose.”

With Johnson at left tackle, Armand Membou has focused on playing right guard with the first unit after playing mostly tackle last season. At center, Bence Polgar is back after sitting out last year, but he’ll have to unseat returning starter Connor Tollison. The Tigers are set on the left side with a couple sixth-year seniors entrenched: tackle Javon Foster and guard Xavier Delgado

5. The O-line doesn’t sugarcoat last year: They weren’t good enough. From tackle to tackle to position coach, there's no shortage of accountability with this group.

“Quite frankly, we had too many TFLs (tackles for loss) last year,” Marcus Johnson said. “That’s on us . You know we own it it always starts in the trenches especially in this league.”

“I feel like I can do a lot better,” Foster said. “Definitely. As a unit I just felt like I let the whole line down. We were getting so many penalties. It was just killing us as an offense. I feel like we want to do a way better job this year.”

But despite some struggles last year, the team added only one experienced O-lineman via the portal. That doesn’t mean the staff is done looking for reinforcements.

“We got some guys, but it isn’t over until it's over,” Johnson said. “I mean, especially with this whole portal thing. You never know who's leaving, who's coming and all of that. So we're gonna do everything in our power if feel like there's somebody that can help this program in certain areas. We're going all in on that young man.”