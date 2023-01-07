Five takeaways on Mizzou offensive coordinator Kirby Moore

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Fresh off signing his new three-year contract to take over Missouri's offense, new coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore met with local media on Saturday, alongside Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz, at Mizzou Arena.

Five quick takeaways from Moore's session with reporters ...

1. The choice of Moore is slightly less interesting than the big picture here. Drinkwitz decided to hire SOMEBODY to take over his offense for the first time in his head-coaching career. The job as a college head coach has gotten much bigger since Drinkwitz came to Mizzou a little over three years ago.

"It just came very clear to me that the requirements of the head coach were causing me not to have full focus on the offense and I needed to hire somebody who could come in and understand the vision that we have for offensive football, the vision that we have for our program and then go score more points," he said, "because at the end of the day, we’ve got to score more points in order to be successful in this league."

Drinkwitz wasn't certain he was hiring an outsider to take over the offense until after the season. That explains why he didn't give the job to quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan after the regular season - and explains some why Hamdan left for the coordinator position at Boise State, his alma mater. Hamdan had to give Boise an answer before Drinkwitz could give Hamdan an answer.

"I was very adamant with our coaching staff and with everybody that I was not going to make any firm decisions until after the bowl game," Drinkwitz said, "and felt like I needed to have that chance to step away from the emotion of the season and really try to figure out exactly what we needed to do moving forward. That's just kind of my process in making decisions. I don’t want to make emotional decisions."

2. What's Drikwitz's role in 2023? If he's not calling plays, not coaching quarterbacks, not devoting so much time to the offense, is Drinkwitz becoming more of a CEO head coach? Where can he spend more time in 2023?

"Recruit, raise money for NIL, oversee the relational aspects," he said. "In 2019 and 202, when I was first here, recruiting was just about recruiting prospective student athletes and you're only signing 25. Now you have to recruit everybody in your building, coaches, players. You've got to recruit boosters. You've got to recruit fans. So that's a large majority of my time, specifically in the last two years."

3. Drinkwitz knows the passing game needs to be fixed. Asked what elements of Moore's background were most appealing, Drinkwitz didn't hesitate.

"I think (Moore) does a great job of designing plays throwing the football quite honestly," Drinkwitz said. "You look at us offensively last two years, we weren't effective pushing the football down the field and throwing the ball. Kirby's a wide receiver at heart and so he's gonna always want to get the ball to those playmakers in space. Just watching him, I think he does a really good job of setting up the offense through the pass game, and that's something that we got to be better at."

4. Moore is young. Really young. At 32, Moore is young for an SEC coordinator. How young? He was a senior in high school when former quarterback Chase Daniel was a senior at Mizzou. But that was part of the appeal for Drinkwitz, who turns 40 in April.

"I think the first thing about Kirby is his attention to detail, his organization," Drinkwitz said. "Honestly, the thing that I really evaluate about coaches is their urgency, like you can tell somebody who is quick to answer a phone call, quick return text, and that's Kirby. When somebody's like that they're really excited about the future and the opportunity, and I really felt like he did a great job of those things."

"He's a little bit younger," he added, "and eager to prove himself. He's got the right kind of chip on his shoulder, which is something that I look forward to."

5. Don't expect a dramatically different looking offense in 2023. The Tigers aren't running the wishbone next fall. Moore used the words rhythm, attack and tempo to describe his style.

"I probably use the word tempo a little bit more (than Drinkwitz), so that's something that's going to be a big part of our offense," Moore said. "And we still want to attack on a consistent basis. In terms of my mindset as an offensive coordinator, they have to defend us."

His system doesn't come with a specific nickname or defined style. At least not yet. Drinkwitz said he and Moore will spend the next seven to 10 days to put their heads together and merge their playbooks and terminologies.