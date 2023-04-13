COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time since the season ended on March 18 in Sacramento, California, Missouri coach Dennis Gates met with media on Thursday to discuss the program’s ever-changing roster as the staff continues to shop the NCAA transfer portal. Here are five takeaways on Gates’ zoom news conference:

1. Kobe Brown’s clock is ticking — but not fast: The All-SEC forward plans to explore his NBA draft stock while preserving his final year of eligibility. He hasn’t formally announced those plans, but Gates made it clear Brown plans to get feedback from the NBA and hopes to attend the draft combine. Here are the important dates:

Early entrants must declare to enter the draft by April 23.

The NBA G League Elite Camp is May 13-14 in Chicago.

The NBA draft combine is May 16-21 in Chicago.

The early entrant deadline to pull out of the draft is 11 p.m. CT on May 31.

In other words, Mizzou might not know Brown’s intentions for, at the latest, 48 days from Thursday.

“He has to go through that process and we won't know until that Chicago combine that the feedback is where it should be for him to make a decision for him and his family,” Gates said. “So I just give him space, give him peace, but also give him counsel when he comes to me with questions about the process. Because this is his first time. This is my 20th year coaching. … He has to go through individual interviews with NBA organizations. He has to go through the pre-draft camp. He has to go through maybe the G League pre-draft camp. We have to give him that time to access those results. Last year was different with Kobe because the undergraduate advisory committee results predicted him as a not drafted player and it made his decision a lot quicker. Right now if you look at mock drafts and different things like that they have him in that second round range. Do I think Kobe Brown’s a first-round draft pick? Absolutely. Absolutely. But the (committee) doesn’t know that things that I know about him and they are doing a lot of research on college athletes. It's a ton. So I just hope he gets the feedback he needs to make the decision that's viable for him and his future.”

ESPN’s most recent mock draft has Brown going to San Antonio in the second round with the No. 43 overall selection.

2. The rest of the roster is in flux. We know Mizzou has signed five scholarship newcomers: four-star high school prospects Trent Pierce, Anthony Robinson Jr. and Jordan Butler, plus college transfers Curt Lewis and John Tonje. Otherwise, only one of Gates’ seven scholarship players with remaining eligibility has publicly committed to returning next year: forward Noah Carter. That leaves question marks around Kobe and Kaleb Brown, Nick Honor, Sean East, Aidan Shaw and Mabor Majak. If they wish to transfer, they’d have until May 11 to enter the portal. Two players have already stated plans to leave: Ronnie DeGray and Mohamed Diarra.

No matter who comes back and who leaves, Gates and his staff will keep recruiting the portal as if the roster is empty. He declined to say how many players the Tigers hope to add.

“Now you have to protect yourself,” he said. “You always have to recruit as if someone's going to leave. And if you don't recruit that way, you can be stuck with nothing or be caught behind in a recruiting battle that you've never had an opportunity to begin with because of your assumptions. You can’t make assumptions of rosters. In this day and age in college athletics, you have to assume that everyone's leaving, therefore you're able to continue to build relationships in the recruiting world that you need to build.”

“I don't put added pressure on our guys in these conversations,” Gates added. “I assume in recruiting that no one's coming back. And I assume in my relationship that everyone's coming back. I treat our guys as if they're going to come back. Ronnie DeGray is still getting individual workouts with our coaches. He's still a player from Missouri. Same as Mo Diarra. Same as Nick Honor, Isiaih Mosley, Sean East and all those guys. So I don’t differentiate. I allow those deadlines to really impact when it's time to make a decision.”

3. What about Mosley? Gates would not rule out Mosley returning on scholarship next year despite missing 60% of the season for undisclosed personal reasons.

“There's definitely a path for that,” Gates said. “Again, we have deadlines in place. Those deadlines won't come until the portable entry deadline (May 11) but also the NBA deadline (May 31). … His name was in the draft last year, not just in the portal. so he has dreams and aspirations of his basketball career but also when you look at collectively the season, I'm going to continue to put my arms around all of our team when it comes down to making sure they are in the right positions professionally, personally, and obviously here when it comes down to receiving their degrees.”

4. Lewis and Tonje fortify the backcourt. Lewis was just named the national junior college player of the year after leading John A. Logan College to the national championship. Tonje was a four-year player and 1,000-point scorer at Colorado State. They’re both 6-5 guards who have shot well at the college level.

“I think these guys give us a good amount of size as well with their strength and their physicality on both ends of the court,” Gates said. “So, collectively, I think they just add a dimension. We're not done recruiting. We're going to continue to recruit and ultimately we have to do so not just from that guard perspective, but also viable bigs and post players that were that were looking to bring in.”

The staff has been connected to several more high-major perimeter transfers, including Iowa State’s Caleb Grill, who’s expected to visit Columbia this weekend, and Florida State leading scorer Matthew Cleveland, who should draw major interest after scoring 13.8 points with 7.4 rebounds per game.

But back to the bigs …

5. Bring on the bigs who can shoot. Butler and Pierce are both 6-10 or taller but Gates clearly wants to add some experienced size. The staff has been linked to several high-profile inside players who will be in high demand: Virginia’s Kadin Shedrick (6-11), Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards (6-11) and Western Kentucky’s Ja’Marion Sharp (7-5). The quest for size doesn’t mean Gates is going to abandon a philosophy that saw the Tigers space the perimeter with five players who could all shoot from long range. Mizzou ranked No. 25 this year with 25.8 3-pointers per game. Only four teams in the six major conferences shot more often from deep: Alabama, Penn State, Wake Forest and Villanova.

“It’s not just getting size, the right size, having the right people in your locker room to fit your style of play,” he said. “I'm not changing my style of play. We're going to get better and tweak it to the individual, but I'm not I'm still trying to lead the country in 3-point shooting. I'm still trying to lead the country in positive assist to turnover ratio. … We've turned down size this year because it wasn't the correct size that we needed that fit our system defensively and offensively. But you got to have the right pieces, pieces that work together. You don't want to have any kind of errors in recruiting. As we know the margin of error is very slim from team to team and game to game. It's been an advantage for us. What we have to protect is making sure we can continue to play our style of play that has been able to show some results that we’re excited about, no matter what categories that we were, in some eyes, not so good at. It's the collective and analytical approach that I take that doesn't allow me to look at certain things as negatives.”

“Jordan Butler has size for position,” he added. “He's not going to stop us from shooting 3-pointers. I expect him to be prepared to shoot the ball from behind the arc. And anyone that we bring in here will be shooting 3s. That's just the style of play that I believe I will be successful playing.”