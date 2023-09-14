COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri football’s 2023 season will level up at 11 a.m. Saturday when No. 15 Kansas State (2-0) visits a sold-out Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers, undefeated and coming off a rather vexing win over Middle Tennessee State, will hope they can rise to the level of their competition. The reigning Big 12 champion Wildcats will be looking to prove they belong with the nation’s best.

For both programs, Saturday’s game presents the strongest test yet this season. Naturally, there’s plenty to watch for — including these five storylines.

How much does Mizzou’s offense change?

When it’s all said and done, the answer to this question might be “not at all.”

But based on coach Eli Drinkwitz’s reaction to the Tigers’ playcalling splits, it seems like something has to give. Through two games, Missouri has thrown 45 passes to 86 rushing attempts.

The run-pass disparity was particularly evident in last weekend’s game, when quarterback Brady Cook threw only 19 times and the Tigers ran the ball 46 times.

The offense hasn’t been as explosive as Drinkwitz and new playcalling offensive coordinator Kirby Moore pledged, which the head coach attributed to “a combination of issues,” including pass protection.

But “19 opportunities is not enough to create explosive plays” through the air, he said.

Keep an eye out for play action pass looks, another concept Drinkwitz has said he wants to see more of — a way to build explosive plays from strong running.

How much depth will Mizzou use?

The answer to this, so far, has been “not much.”

Two running backs have seen action and just eight players have caught a pass. Sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden III has 15 catches while no other players have more than five.

Burden has been excellent to start the season, but is he enough to propel the pass game by himself? It seems like spreading the ball around, even just a little more frequently, will become a necessity.

“I don’t know that there’s keys to it,” Drinkwitz said. “I think it’s just spread the ball out more. I think we gotta create more opportunities.”

Depth could also factor into the offensive line Saturday. Missouri has used six linemen so far, but there’s a chance that changes. Drinkwitz is looking for options at right guard, where junior Cam’Ron Johnson has been the starter.

Next up in the rotation is graduate lineman Marcellus Johnson, who has been the “sixth man” as a fill-in for Cam’Ron Johnson and in six-linemen heavy formations. But Drinkwitz also mentioned junior EJ Ndoma-Ogar as a contender for snaps at right guard. Freshman Logan Reichert, the 6-6, 369-pound lineman nicknamed “Big Show,” has also played right guard in practice.

Is Foster vs. Duke the matchup of the game?

Speaking of the offensive line, the game’s best individual matchup might be one that’ll play out in the trenches: Missouri left tackle Javon Foster against Kansas State defensive end Khalid Duke.

Foster, a preseason All-Southeastern Conference pick, has been largely stable this season. He’s allowed just one pressure — a sack — on 57 pass-blocking snaps this year, according to Pro Football Focus.

That sack, conceded to Middle Tennessee, was the product of some over-thinking in the eyes of Drinkwitz.

“You got to take care of first things first, which is blocking your guy,” he said.

Duke, meanwhile, has seven pressures with three sacks and four quarterback hurries, winning his matchup 25.6 percent of the time, according to Pro Football Focus.

While the right side of Mizzou’s O-line has been more turbulent, it’ll be Foster’s blind side protection that will be key to keeping Cook’s pocket clean.

Will LB Chad Bailey return?

Just before the start of the season, linebacker Chad Bailey — a team captain and one of Missouri’s longest-tenured players — underwent a procedure that would keep him out for at least the first two games of the season.

“Technically, it’s supposed to be a 21-day (recovery),” Drinkwitz said, which would clear Bailey on Friday. “We’re a little bit ahead of that.”

Bailey dressed for the Middle Tennessee game to go through the pregame routine but didn’t play. He returned to practice this week. During the limited portion of practice open to media Tuesday, Bailey was not one of the players wearing green non-contact jerseys, suggesting he was relatively uninhibited.

“We’ll never put our players in jeopardy, but if he’s ready, then we’ll see if he can give us a couple of series,” Drinkwitz said.

Can Mizzou enjoy a clean kicking week?

Kicking is a pre-game storyline for the second week in a row. After senior kicker Harrison Mevis missed two field goals in Week One, he missed an extra point for the first time in his college career last week.

The fault, Drinkwitz said, lies with sophomore holder Luke Bauer, who double-clutched the ball. The Tigers have already swapped out their long snapper on kicks, further shake-up seems unlikely.

“I think if we have a clean hold, it’s a non-factor,” Drinkwitz said.