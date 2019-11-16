UPDATED, 2:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA, Mo. – For weeks the Missouri Tigers have talked about all the chances they have left to turn around their season.
Clock’s ticking, football fans.
Mizzou’s return home to Faurot Field for the first time in five weeks didn’t provide enough comfort Saturday as No. 11 Florida held the Tigers out of the end zone in a 23-6 victory, extending MU’s losing streak to four games.
Mizzou (5-5, 2-4 SEC) plays one more home game next week against Tennessee, followed by the regular-season finale against Arkansas on Nov. 29.
The return of quarterback Kelly Bryant wasn’t enough to save the Tigers against another dominant defense. A week after Georgia blanked Mizzou 27-0 with Bryant on the sideline nursing a strained hamstring, the Tigers managed just 256 yards of offense, their fourth straight game with fewer than 300 yards of offense.
With 57,280 on hand, including a throng of blue and orange Gator fans behind the Florida bench, the Tigers had another busy day collecting penalties, six for 55 by game’s end, some more costly than others.
Bryant completed 25 of 39 passes for 204 yards and tossed an interception on his final attempt in the game’s final minute. The Tigers ran the ball for only 52 yards on 29 attempts.
In perhaps the most troubling trend of the season, with Florida (9-2, 6-2) in front 20-6, the Tigers hit the penalty trifecta on an offensive snap to open the fourth quarter: The play was flagged for an illegal formation, right tackle Larry Borom was flagged for holding and right guard Case Cook was flagged for a personal foul after the whistle.
After a strong start, things started to sag for the Mizzou defense, too. Emory Jones, Florida’s running quarterback, completed a 48-yard pass down to the goal line, setting up chip-shot field goal for a 23-6 lead.
Missouri defenders had two golden opportunities in their hands to wrestle away momentum in the third quarter, but plays that could have been interceptions were dashed.
First, linebacker Nick Bolton stepped into a third-down pass deep in Florida territory but dropped an interception inside the 20-yard line. He would have had a clear path to the end zone, but instead, Florida moved to fourth down and punted the ball away.
Mizzou got a field goal out of its next drive to trim UF's lead to 13-6, but another bad break cost the Tigers a takeaway. Safety Khalil Oliver appeared to pry the ball loose from tight end Kyle Pitts on a leaping play along the sideline. After a lengthy replay review, the play stood as initially called. First down, Gators. Three plays later Kyle Trask connected with running back Lamical Perine on a 15-yard touchdown pass for a 20-6 lead. Trask finished with 282 passing yards and two passing TDs.
Florida broke the touchdown drought on its first series of the third quarter, helped by another costly Missouri penalty.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty at the end of Mizzou's first series of the second half, followed by a shanked punt gave the Gators favorable field position on the next possession. Trask connected with slot receiver Josh Hammond on a 34-yard touchdown pass, beating safety Joshuah Bledsoe in coverage on a corner route. The score put the Tigers in charge 13-3.
On the prior series, Bryant avoided a sack deep in the pocket and managed to get back to the line of scrimmage, but Florida did the Tigers a favor clobbering Bryant when he was out of bounds to draw a personal foul. After the play, though, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam shoved Gators D-lineman Luke Ancrum, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that wiped out the first down. Tucker McCann followed with a 27-yard punt that started Florida's next series on its own 40.
The opening half was all about defense as Florida took a 6-3 lead into halftime. The teams combined for 10 punts and each converted just one first down.
The return of Bryant gave the Tigers a minimal boost as Missouri managed 137 yards of offense, most of it through the air. Bryant completed 10 of 14 passes for 105 yards, while the running game netted just 32 yards on 15 attempts.
Barry Odom's defense kept the Tigers in the game with four first-half sacks and stops on six of seven third downs. Trask completed 11 of 19 passes for 147 yards, but the Gators struggled to contain Mizzou's pass rush, especially on third down. Defensive tackles Jordan Elliott and Kobie Whiteside combined for three of MU's four sacks.
Apparently all it took was a trip home to rediscover the deep passing game, at least for a play. Backed up deep in their own territory, the Tigers crossed midfield with Bryant's play-action pass to Jonathan Nance for 24 yards, then a play-action deep ball down the middle of the field to Jalen Knox, good for a 44-yard gain.
The offense stalled from there, thanks a 7-yard loss on the next play, a Dawson Downing run. Tucker McCann's 37-yard field goal tied the game at 3-3 and snapped a streak of 20 consecutive scoreless possessions for the Tigers.
Florida quickly got back into the red zone with a couple completions, but Jordan Elliott's third-down sack forced another UF field goal. Evan McPherson's 39-yard field goal put the Gators back on top 6-3.
In Bryant’s return from a strained hamstring, Missouri's offense had a beating pulse in the first quarter but zero points. The Tigers managed five first downs but went just 1 for 4 on third down and never crossed into Florida territory as the Gators took a 3-0 lead into the second quarter.
Florida connected on three passes for 50 yards on its opening drive, all targeting cornerback Jarvis Ware, but failed to convert all three of its third downs in the opening quarter.