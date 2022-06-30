 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florida point guard gives Mizzou first pledge for 2023

Dennis Gates, Charlton Young, Mizzou basketball

Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates, left, and associate head coach Charlton Young hold a press conference Friday, April 8, 2022 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. Young was introduced as Gates' first assistant coach after he spent the last nine years as an assistant at Florida State.

 Dave Matter

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri has landed its first basketball commitment for 2023 from a familiar place for the Tigers’ new coaches.

Anthony Robinson II, a three-star point guard from Tallahassee, Florida, pledged his commitment to MU on Thursday after a recent campus visit, he announced on social media. Robinson plays at Florida State University School, in the same town where Tigers coach Dennis Gates and assistant Charlton Young spent many seasons as assistants at nearby Florida State University.

Robinson’s high school is considered a laboratory school that is sponsored by the university and collaborates with Florida State’s College of Education. Robinson’s head coach at FSUS is Charlie Ward, Florida State’s former Heisman Trophy winner who played several years in the NBA.

The 6-foot-3 Robinson holds high-major offers from Auburn, Florida State, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech. He plays for the Georgia Stars on the AAU circuit. This past high school season, Robinson averaged 15 points per game, plus 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 56% from the field, per MaxPreps.com.

Gates added two much-needed veteran point guards this offseason for the 2022-23 roster, junior college standout Sean East and Clemson transfer Nick Honor. 

News