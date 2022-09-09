For Mizzou football's remade defense, Deuce can't get loose at Kansas State

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Luther Burden Mania swept through Missouri’s Memorial Stadium last Thursday, but the freshman wide receiver and his collection of first-game highlights didn’t command the spotlight quite like that reborn Mizzou defense.

When Louisiana Tech attempted to run the ball, something rarely seen last season unfolded: crisp, clean tackles from the Tigers, sometimes deep in the backfield, sometimes out in the open field. A new coordinator, a new system and a batch of new players seemed to solve Mizzou’s most glaring weakness of 2021.

At least for one week against an overmatched Group of Five opponent.

After the weekend’s full slate of games, the Tigers ranked No. 1 nationally in rush defense, allowing just 8 yards on 22 attempts by LA Tech once sacks and tackles for loss were factored into the mix. For nearly the first half of 2021, Mizzou languished at the bottom of those same FBS rankings.

Just don’t tell Eli Drinkwitz about the remarkable turnaround in Mizzou’s 52-24 victory. By Tuesday, MU’s coach had popped any balloons still lingering from the postgame party.

“I haven't thought about (the ranking). Haven't paid attention to it,” he said. “Worried more about the explosive plays we got to get off tape. It doesn't really affect you if you can stop the run but you're giving up explosive plays for touchdowns. You’re just trading one problem for another.”

Louisiana Tech did exploit a couple coverage breakdowns in the secondary for two long TD passes — plus a third in the game’s final seconds against reserve defenders. But that didn’t take away from Mizzou’s dominant debut along the line of scrimmage. The Tigers missed only five tackles on 68 plays from scrimmage, per Pro Football Focus. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker said the team’s internal analytics had the Tigers missing only 15% of possible tackles — right at the team’s weekly goal.

“I think if you do that over the course of a year, that's pretty elite,” he said.

Drinkwitz credited MU’s decision to have more live tackling drills during preseason camp. Following Thursday’s win, the Tigers tackled live in Sunday’s practice.

“We're not good enough to take shortcuts,” he said.

But Louisiana Tech was just a quiz. Now comes an early-season exam. Next for the Tigers comes Saturday’s game at Kansas State (11 a.m., ESPN2), home of one of the nation’s most prolific running backs, Deuce Vaughn, a 1,400-yard rusher last year, who’s now accompanied in the backfield by quarterback transfer Adrian Martinez, the Big Ten’s top running QB over the last three years at Nebraska.

Vaughn logged 100 yards in nine of K-State’s 13 games last year. He’s a dynamic receiver, too, with 75 career catches for 904 yards and six touchdowns.

“Gosh, man, when it looks like nothing's there he somehow makes something out of nothing all the time,” Baker said. “He’s good out in the pass game. He can do it all. He really can. Obviously, I'm not Mel Kiper ranking the top running backs in the country, but it'd be hard pressed to find any better than him.”

Oklahoma State was one of the few defenses that slowed Vaughn last year, holding him to a season-low 22 yards on 13 carries. The Tigers just so happened to import one of Oklahoma State’s top linemen this offseason, starting defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan.

“We've got to be disciplined,” he said. “If we're disciplined we can go out there and win. If we’re not disciplined it’s gonna be tough.”

That comes down to each defender along the defensive front staying committed to his assigned gap in Baker’s one-gap scheme. The slightest mistake will expose a hole for the 5-foot-6 Vaughn to explore.

“He likes to hop around back there until the hole develops,” safety Martez Manuel said. “So we can’t have D-linemen jumping in a gap and then jumping out of it and then he goes in the gap they were just in. That puts everyone in a bind. … We’ve got to play for each other. We can't have somebody that's trying to run up their stats and trying to do everything wrong (and) screwing the person behind them.”

Jernigan wasn’t around for Mizzou’s struggles last year — his OSU defense ranked No. 5 nationally against the run — but he spoke this week as if those problems were his to fix. Last year’s struggles were ours, he said, not theirs.

“I'm here now. I’m a Mizzou Tiger. That’s just how it is,” Jernigan said. “So whatever problems that we had last year, even the transfers, we take that and we put that on our shoulders and in the back of our minds so we have some extra motivation.”

For the Tigers, the self-talk and reflection ends (again) Saturday. It’s time to produce against one of the game’s best. Last week’s results are no more relevant than last year. That was Drinkwitz’s message heading into a pivotal showdown.

“We ain’t done nothing, all right,” he said. “We’re 1-0. … They don't carry any of those points over. They don't carry any of those stats over. They don’t carry any of those turnovers over. It’s a brand new week with a whole different set of challenges with a lot of really good players in a tough environment on the road. If we're worried about last week or patting ourselves on the back, all that bull crap, we're in for a tough day.”