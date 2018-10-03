COLUMBIA, MO. • Will Muschamp and Derek Dooley, once coaching sidekicks in college and the NFL, coached against each other twice in a Southeastern Conference East Division rivalry, but for the first time in six years they’ll match wits in different SEC laundry.
Dooley and Muschamp, fired two years apart after they stumbled at Tennessee and Florida, respectively, meet again Saturday when South Carolina (2-2, 1-2 SEC) hosts Missouri (3-1, 0-1) at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Muschamp, in his third year as South Carolina’s head coach, is trying to build on a nine-win sophomore season. Dooley, Missouri’s first-year offensive coordinator, is trying to rejuvenate his college coaching career, much as Muschamp did with a one-year stint as Auburn’s defensive coordinator in 2015.
Former staffers under Nick Saban at Louisiana State and with the Miami Dolphins, Muschamp and Dooley exchanged niceties through the media this week, days before their teams meet in a crucial division game.
“Will’s a good friend of mine,” Dooley said Tuesday. “We worked together for five years. He’s a great football coach, a great motivator. They’re always going to have a great scheme. If you happen to get him on one play, he’s going to get you on the next one. They’re going to play hard. They have talent. His defenses are always really tough to go against.”
Muschamp is 2-0 against the Tigers since taking over at South Carolina and was 2-0 against Dooley’s Tennessee teams in 2011-12. He’s especially impressed with one change Dooley’s brought to Mizzou’s offense.
“To me, they’re more committed in the running game,” Muschamp said Wednesday. “Not that they weren’t before, but they’re certainly doing a really nice job of running the ball. They’ve got multiple runs, whether it’s inside and outside zones and then your gap-scheme plays. They’ve got some really talented backs.”
Dooley is equally impressed with Muschamp’s defensive line, a base three-man front anchored by 305-pound tackle Javon Kinlaw.
“They’ve got as good a defensive line as any team in the country,” Dooley said. “Very disruptive. They can really wreck a game. If we lose the line of scrimmage it doesn’t matter what you call. Run, pass, play-action, it doesn’t matter.”
Dooley’s offense against Muschamp’s defense figures to command plenty of attention in Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff, but it’s South Carolina’s offense that’s under scrutiny of late. The Gamecocks had no trouble piling up yards and points against Coastal Carolina and Vanderbilt but scored just three offensive touchdowns in losses to Georgia and Kentucky. USC’s nine turnovers are second-most in the SEC, including a league-high six interceptions by third-year starting quarterback Jake Bentley.
Then again, it’s always been offense that’s dragged down Muschamp’s teams. In his six full seasons as a head coach, his Florida and South Carolina offenses never finished better than 10th in the SEC in yards per game. His teams have finished 10th or worse in scoring offense four times in those six seasons. Bryan McClendon is his fourth offensive coordinator, promoted in January after Muschamp fired Kurt Roper.
The Gamecocks come into Saturday’s game with some health concerns, too. Bentley is nursing a knee injury that sidelined him last week against Kentucky, while junior wideout Bryan Edwards is recovering from an ankle injury.
Unless the injuries are more severe than South Carolina has suggested — both Bentley and Edwards practiced Wednesday, Muschamp said — Mizzou’s secondary figures to face another crucial test. The Gamecocks still feature All-SEC wideout Deebo Samuel, back from a season-ending leg injury suffered the week after last year’s Missouri game. In two games against Mizzou he’s compiled 299 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns.
“Deebo’s a strong guy, and he’s the same player as he was before the injury last year,” Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “Bentley has a great understanding of the offense, really football-savvy guy. (He) knows where to get the ball and make plays.”
Missouri’s defensive backs have already had plenty of exposure to talented receivers this fall, none more so than Georgia’s collection of wideouts two weeks ago. Three UGA receivers, each one rated four- or five-star prospects as recruits, roasted the Tigers for touchdowns of 33, 54 and 61 yards.
“Every week is going to be a test for our secondary. This conference is too good,” Walters said. “This week is no different than any other week of preparation.”
“There’s going to be times there will be one-on-one matchups we have to find a way to win the competitive ball,” Missouri coach Barry Odom said. “If you spend too much time rotating coverage or focusing on one guy, they’ve got enough playmakers in position to hurt you in other areas. We’ve got to be aware of where the guys are lined up obviously by formation and what their tendencies are and then go play ball and cut loose.”
