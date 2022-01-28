Former Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper fills major need for Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo - Eli Drinkwitz’s latest transfer portal addition might be the best one yet — and the most vital for 2022. Former Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper committed to the Tigers on Thursday after a recent campus visit. At Mizzou, he joins his cousin Tyrone Hopper, a defensive end transfer from North Carolina, who joined the Tigers earlier this month. Both are from Roswell, Georgia.

Ty’Ron Hopper, a former four-star recruit, was Florida’s fourth-leading tackler this past season with 62 tackles, plus eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He had 13 pressures and nine quarterback hurries and led Florida with 34 stops, per Pro Football Focus.

Hopper’s PFF numbers compare favorably to departed Mizzou linebacker Blaze Alldredge but in far fewer snaps. Hopper, who will have three years of eligibility at Mizzou, should be in line to replace Alldredge in MU’s 4-2-5 base package alongside returning starter Chad Bailey.

The Tigers have other young linebackers developing in the program, including redshirt freshmen Dameon Wilson and Zach Lovett, plus newly arrived freshman Xavier Simmons. Mizzou also returns former starter Devin Nicholson, Wyoming transfer Chuck Hicks and redshirt sophomore Will Norris.

Here’s how Hopper’s 2021 PFF statistics compare to Alldredge’s season:

Snaps: Alldredge 675, Hopper 471

Tackles: Alldredge 65, Hopper 51

Missed tackles: Alldredge 11, Hopper 8

Stops: Alldredge 47, Hopper 34

Pressures: Alldredge 16, Hopper 13

Hits: Alldredge 6, Hopper 2

Completions/targets/yards allowed: Alldredge 19/25/183, Hopper 19/27/180

Last season, Hopper played 383 of his 471 snaps in the box, plus another 65 snaps out wide in the slot, 21 snaps along the defensive line and two snaps at cornerback. His most productive game came at Missouri, where he had a career-best 12 tackles in his team’s overtime loss, plus two tackles for loss. Hopper was ejected in the third quarter of Florida’s loss to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl, charged with throwing a punch at a UCF player, though replays made it appear more like a one-armed push.

As a recruit, Hopper was rated the nation’s fourth-best outside linebacker prospect in the 2019 recruiting class by Rivals.com. He was rated the No. 7 player in the state of Georgia and No. 46 player nationally. He chose Florida over South Carolina and Miami.

Hopper gives Mizzou nine transfer additions this offseason. Here’s the full list:

Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper

North Carolina defensive end Tyrone Hopper

Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat

Clemson safety Joseph Charleston

Buffalo center Bence Polgar

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan

Texas A&M cornerback Dreyden Norwood

Jackson State offensive lineman Dylan Spencer

Truman State running back Cody Schrader (preferred walk-on)

The Tigers are still on the hunt for others. Drinkwitz and D-tackles coach Al Davis had a recent in-home visit with defensive lineman Ian Matthews, who entered the portal after his freshman season at Auburn. Matthews didn’t see the field this past season but came to Auburn as a three-star prospect from Columbus, Georgia.

Tight end Tyler Stephens, another transfer from Buffalo, received a Mizzou offer this week. He caught 15 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown this past season. Stephens has three years of eligibility remaining.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.