Former Mizzou All-American Jeremy Maclin elected into College Football Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A year after Gary Pinkel became a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, one of his best players is joining him. Former Mizzou All-American receiver and return specialist Jeremy Maclin has been voted into the National Football Foundation’s 2023 Hall of Fame class, the NFF announced Monday.

Maclin, 34, will become the eighth former MU player to be inducted. This was Maclin’s second year on the ballot.

“It means everything, man,” Maclin told the Post-Dispatch on Monday, a couple hours before the class was unveiled on ESPN. “I think it's one of those things that as a kid you kind of dream about. It's really just people recognizing you as being one of the best players to play, but a lot of it goes to the position I was in, where I was at. Mizzou put me in really, really good positions. I had a really good football team around me, really good players around me. Those guys helped me achieve this.”

The 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5 at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas. Other inductees include Florida quarterback Tim Tebow, USC running back Reggie Bush, Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop, Texas linebacker Derrick Johnson and former coaches Mark Richt and Paul Johnson.

After missing his freshman season in 2006 with a knee injury, Maclin earned consensus All-American honors in both 2007 and 2008 when he totaled 182 receptions for 2,315 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also ran for 668 yards and six TDs over those two seasons. He truly made his mark in the return game, returning three punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns.

As a redshirt freshman in 2007, when the Tigers won the Big 12 North and spent a week at No. 1 in the national polls, he set the NCAA freshman record for all-purpose yards with 2,776 via receiving, rushing, punt and kickoff returns. He was the only player in the country that season to score touchdowns in all four categories. In 2008, he led the NCAA in all-purpose yards (202.4 per game) and set Mizzou’s single-season records for receptions (102), receiving yards (1,260) and touchdown catches (13).

He still holds Mizzou’s all-purpose yards records for single-game yards (360, vs. Kansas State, 2007), single-season yards (2,833, 2008) and career yards (5,609).

Maclin will be enshrined into the Hall of Fame one year after his college head coach. Pinkel, Mizzou’s coach from 2001-15 and the program’s all-time wins leader, was inducted at the NFF annual awards ceremony last month in Las Vegas.

“It would have been cool last year to go in together with him, but he's been very monumental for my growth as a person,” Maclin said. “Just having that experience at the University of Missouri with him and then everything else after, he's been a great person that that I can call on and lean on. Now that I'm in the coaching field, I’ve got so many really, really good things to say about him. He's a great coach, obviously, but not everybody gets to see how much better of a person he is. He means so much to so many different people, and I'm blessed that I get to have that relationship with him.”

Maclin, a first-round NFL draft pick in 2019, played nine years in the NFL in Philadelphia, Kansas City and Baltimore, catching 514 passes for 6,835 yards and 49 touchdowns. He retired after the 2018 season and just finished his second year as the head coach at Kirkwood High School, his alma mater.

Maclin is the first Mizzou player from the 21st Century to enter the Hall of Fame, following past inductees Paul Christman, Darold Jenkins, Bob Steuber, Ed Travis, Johnny Roland, Roger Wehrli and Kellen Winslow. Former Mizzou All-American Justin Smith (1998-00) was also on the ballot this year.

To be eligible for the NFF Hall of Fame, a player must have received first-team All-American honors by one of the organizations recognized by the NCAA, which explains why record-breaking Mizzou quarterbacks Brad Smith and Chase Daniel have never made the ballot. Candidates become eligible 10 years after the final season they played college football and must have played in college within the last 50 years. Also, each nominee’s post-football “record as a citizen” is also weighed, their community involvement and any academic honors they might have received.

NFF College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Eric Berry – DB, Tennessee (2007-09)

Michael Bishop – QB, Kansas State (1997-98)

Reggie Bush – RB, Southern California (2003-05)

Dwight Freeney – DE, Syracuse (1998-2001)

Robert Gallery – OT, Iowa (2000-03)

LaMichael James – RB, Oregon (2009-11)

Derrick Johnson – LB, Texas (2001-04)

Bill Kollar – DT, Montana State (1971-73)

Luke Kuechly – LB, Boston College (2009-11)

Jeremy Maclin – WR/KR, Missouri (2007-08)

Terance Mathis – WR, New Mexico (1985-87, 1989)

Bryant McKinnie – OT, Miami [FL] (2000-01)

Corey Moore – DL, Virginia Tech (1997-99)

Michael Stonebreaker – LB, Notre Dame (1986, 1988, 1990)

Tim Tebow – QB, Florida (2006-09)

Troy Vincent – DB, Wisconsin (1988-91)

Brian Westbrook – RB, Villanova (1997-98, 2000-01)

DeAngelo Williams – RB, Memphis (2002-05)

Coaches

Monte Cater – 275-117-2 (70.1%); Lakeland [WI] (1981-86), Shepherd [WV] (1987-2017)

Paul Johnson – 189-99-0 (65.6%); Georgia Southern (1997-2001), Navy (2002-07), Georgia Tech (2008-18)

Roy Kramer – 83-32-2 (71.8%); Central Michigan (1967-77)