Luke Mann had enough of the drama last year.

So the University of Missouri slugger decided to take a low-key approach to the major league baseball draft this time around.

Mann did not stare at the television and computer screens waiting for his named to be called during the three-day affair that began Sunday night in Seattle.

In fact, he was playing cards with his sister, Lexei, and girlfriend Laura when the big moment came Tuesday afternoon.

"Just kind of passing the time, trying to treat it like a regular day," Mann said.

Mann was not the first person in his camp to realize he had been selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 14th round.

He received several congratulatory texts from friends without knowing the facts.

"My sister pulled it up on her phone and said, 'My gosh, you just got drafted,' " Mann said. "A lot of people found out before I did."

Mann was the 406th player chosen in the 20-round draft. The Vianney High graduate still has a year of college eligibility left after recently completing his redshirt senior campaign at Mizzou with strong offensive numbers.

But Mann indicated he is ready to realize a lifelong goal and sign a professional contract with the A's in the next few days.

"Being able to do this, it's a dream," Mann said.

Mann is coming off an impressive senior year. The third baseman hit 21 homers and moved into a tie with Jacob Priday (2005-2008) on the Tigers' all-time home run list with 49. He batted .311 and led the team in slugging percentage (.680) and runs scored (54) on the way to earning second-team all-SEC honors.

The huge year came after a disappointing offseason in which Mann was not drafted. He watched patiently through all three days as 616 players were picked last summer.

"Those were the three longest days of my life," Mann said.

Added his father, Tom, "To have some things not go his way was extremely disappointing."

Mann used that motivation to fashion one of the best offensive seasons in the long history of the Missouri program. He homered in six successive games in May and also slammed three round trippers March 24 against South Carolina.

Still, he did not receive the notoriety that other power hitters did in the SEC. Florida outfielder Wyatt Lankford, who was chosen fourth overall by the Texas Rangers, also hit 21 home runs this season.

The left-handed hitting Mann flexed his muscles in essentially just three full college seasons. He was slowed by a wrist injury as a freshman and COVID-19 put a halt to the following year.

"I'm pleased with numbers I've put up and what's on my resume," Mann said.

Mann led the Golden Griffins to the state Class 5 title in 2018, his season year. He hit .513 with 12 home runs and 62 RBI. In addition, he fashioned a 10-0 record on the mound with a 1.09 ERA as Vianney claimed its first championship since 2006.

That all-around performance earned him Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year honors.

For now, Mann is focused on the future.

"It doesn't really matter to me what round I was picked in," Mann said. "The fact that a team took a chance on me is the main thing."