The Mizzou baseball homecoming doesn’t end with new head coach Kerrick Jackson. Tim Jamieson, the program’s head coach from 1995-2016, is returning to Columbia to serve as the Tigers' pitching coach, he confirmed Friday.

Jackson first announced Jamieson's hire Thursday during an interview on KMOX. Jamieson coached under Jackson at University of Memphis this past season, also serving as his pitching coach.

Jackson declined to confirm any staff additions during his introductory press conference Monday and wanted to meet with the team’s 2023 assistants before officially hiring outside candidates. Jackson was an assistant under Jamieson at Mizzou from 2010-15.

“One of those guys that I am bringing back and looking forward to bring back is Coach Jamieson. He’s going to come back with me and be a part of this,” Jackson told KMOX. “I took him with me down to Memphis and I am looking forward to having him on board here. When we’re together we’ll look at different pieces. We have some targets we want to look at to fill out on the coaching staff. He’s a big key piece to what it is that we are going to do when you look at what he’s done in his career with developing pitchers specifically. For me, to help me develop and grow and be the best coach I can be. He has multi-value, if you will, when it comes to that.”

In June 2016, under a different administration, Mizzou decided to move on from Jamieson even though just a year earlier he had signed a three-year contract extension. At the time, the school pursued Oklahoma State pitching coach Rob Walton and interviewed Arkansas assistant Tony Vitello, a former Mizzou player and assistant, but settled on Southeast Missouri coach Steve Bieser. In seven seasons Bieser posted five 30-win seasons but never guided the Tigers back to the postseason. The school fired him on May 28.

Jamieson, a Columbia native whose father, Dick Jamieson, was an assistant football coach at Mizzou under Al Onofrio, was 698-565-2 as the Tigers’ head coach with nine NCAA regional appearances. Under his watch, the Tigers won the Big 12 regular-season championship in 1996 and won the Big 12 tournament in 2012. Jamieson’s program earned a national reputation for producing Major League pitching prospects, including first-round picks Max Scherzer, Aaron Crow, Kyle Gibson and Tanner Houck, plus current MLB pitchers Pete Fairbanks, Rob Zastryzny and Michael Plassmeyer.

After leaving Mizzou, Jamieson turned to the broadcast booth and served as TV analyst for several Mizzou games on SEC Network. In 2020, he took over as the pitching coach at Southern Illinois-Carbondale, where he built one of the Missouri Valley Conference's strongest pitching staffs over three seasons. Coincidentally, Jamieson was recently voted into the latest class for the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame. He’ll be formally inducted later this fall.