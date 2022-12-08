Former Mizzou coach Barry Odom tackles new challenge at UNLV

For the second time in four years, Barry Odom interviewed for the head-coaching job at University Nevada, Las Vegas. This time, he stuck the landing.

Odom, the former Missouri linebacker, assistant coach and head coach, was named UNLV’s head coach on Tuesday and formally introduced on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Odom spent the last three seasons as Arkansas’ defensive coordinator. This wasn’t Odom’s first brush with the Runnin’ Rebels: Shortly after Mizzou fired Odom in November 2019, he interviewed for the head-coaching job in Las Vegas, meeting with then-athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois. Of course, she now holds the same job at Odom’s alma mater.

Odom was 25-25 in four years at Mizzou with twice as many bowl games (two) as losing seasons (one). He believes that experience will pay off in his new gig.

“I think sitting in the seat of the head coach's chair, it's unique. It's challenging. It's rewarding,” he said during Wednesday’s press conference in Las Vegas. “It's all the things that you think would go along with it. It's also … I know that I'm a heck of a lot better coach today than I was a year ago. And even fast forward that from five years ago. You learn from your opportunities, you learn from your successes, you learn from your failures and your setbacks. And then if you can remove the ego side of it, the self-evaluation and the way that you continue to advance as a coach and as a teacher and as a leader and as a mentor, you apply all those lessons and that's what I've been able to do over the course of my career. And I'm excited to apply some of those things that I learned from the first time as a head coach at the previous institution.”

With a five-year contract worth $9.75 million, UNLV made Odom the highest-paid head coach in the Mountain West Conference, per published reports. But he also took a pay cut to become a head coach again. Odom was set to make $1.85 million next season at Arkansas on the deal he signed last year through the 2024 season. UNLV will pay him $1.75 million each of the next two seasons with his salary set to increase to $2 million in 2025 and 2026 and $2.25 million in 2027.

Then again, Odom’s future in Fayetteville wasn’t guaranteed. The Razorbacks went from 9-4 in 2021 to 6-6 this year — they play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl — as Odom’s defense struggled to recover from multiple injuries. Third-year head coach Sam Pittman’s job is safe going into year four — he’s 18-17 overall and 10-16 in SEC play — but it’s reasonable to wonder if Pittman would have to shake up his staff if the Hogs don’t improve in 2023.

Odom attended Tuesday night’s National Football Foundation awards dinner in Las Vegas for the College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony of his former boss and the man he succeeded at Mizzou, former Tigers coach Gary Pinkel. Odom visited with Pinkel and other former MU assistants during the ceremony at the Bellagio Resort & Casino. In fact, all four living Mizzou head coaches were in the same ballroom for the night’s black tie event: Bob Stull, Pinkel, Odom and current Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Odom was also in the running for the head-coaching job at Tulsa, in his home state, but turned down the job, multiple industry sources said in Las Vegas. The job went to Ohio State offensive coordinator and former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson.

Odom is UNLV’s first head coach with previous head-coaching experience at the FBS level since the school hired John Robinson in 1999. Odom replaces Reed-Francois’ hire for the job, former Oregon offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, who went 2-16 his first two years but made strides this season at 5-7. Recruiting had picked up some on Arroyo’s watch, but the offseason hiring of Las Vegas Raiders receivers coach Nick Holz didn’t work out as UNLV ranked No. 99 nationally in total offense.

Odom takes over a program with little to no tradition: UNLV has just one winning season since 2000 and has played in only four bowl games over the last 45 years. But he was intrigued by the job when he stumbled onto the facility last spring on a recruiting visit for the Razorbacks. He told the story Wednesday how he got lost on his way to the airport and found himself on UNLV’s campus. He visited the new $35 million Fertitta Football Complex that the school opened under Reed-Francois’ leadership.

“I looked at my watch and thought you know, I've got time, I can make this work,” he said. “I just wanted to drive by the football facility because I had heard that we had just built a new facility. So I pulled into the parking lot, there were many cars around, and I found an open door. I went in, I made it into the front lobby and then I walked around and I made it in the weight room. Number one, very impressive, and that showed me the energy, the support and the things that are needed to win at a high level. I made it all the way up to the second floor and made it down the hallway before somebody recognized I wasn't supposed to be there and was asked pretty quickly to leave. But I was able to get a vision on what it was, matched with what the leadership is, and I knew when the job came open, I was going all in to try to get this job because I believe in opportunity.

“I believe in the leadership, I believe in the conference, I believe in the footprint of recruiting and there's only one Vegas in the world. Let's go make it special."