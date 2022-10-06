Former Mizzou coach Gary Pinkel named SEC Legend

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Gary Pinkel's big year keeps getting bigger. The former Mizzou football coach is MU's representative for the 2002 Southeastern Conference Legends class, the SEC announced Thursday. All 14 newly named SEC Legends will be honored in Atlanta Dec. 2-3 and recognized during the SEC championship game at Mercedes Benz Stadium Dec. 3.

The following week, Pinkel heads to Las Vegas for his induction into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame. This past Saturday his name was added to Mizzou's Wall of Honor at Memorial Stadium and later this fall he'll be inducted into the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame.

Pinkel, Toledo's coach from 1991-2000 and Mizzou's coach from 2001-15, is one of only two head coaches with the most career victories at two FBS programs, along with Steve Spurrier, who holds the wins records at Florida and South Carolina. Bear Bryant previously held the wins records at two schools, Kentucky and Alabama, but current Kentucky coach Mark Stoops recently eclipsed him. Pinkel was 118-73 at Mizzou with four appearances in conference championship games (2007, 2008, 2013, 2014) and 10 bowl games.

Pinkel is the only former coach among this year's SEC Legends class. Here's the entire class:

Alabama – Ozzie Newsome, Split End, 1974-77

Arkansas – Steve Korte, Offensive Guard, 1981-82

Auburn – Ben Tamburello, Guard/Center, 1983-86

Florida – Alex Brown, Defensive End, 1998-2001

Georgia – Thomas Davis, Linebacker, 2002-04

Kentucky – Joe Federspiel, Linebacker, 1969-71

LSU – Todd McClure, Center, 1995-98

Ole Miss – Eli Manning, Quarterback, 1999-2003

Mississippi State – K.J. Wright, Linebacker, 2007-10

Missouri – Gary Pinkel, Head Coach, 2001-15

South Carolina – Alshon Jeffery, Wide Receiver, 2009-11

Tennessee – Peyton Manning, Quarterback, 1994-97

Texas A&M – Johnny Manziel, Quarterback, 2012-13

Vanderbilt – Allama Matthews, Tight End, 1979-82