Former Mizzou coach Warren Powers dies

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Missouri football coach Warren Powers, who guided the Tigers to five bowl games in seven years, died Tuesday in St. Louis after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, MU and several friends and former players confirmed.

Powers was 80 years old. His wife Linda died on Sept. 21 after suffering from brain cancer.

Powers, a Kansas City native, came to Mizzou in 1978 at age 37 after one season as the head coach at Washington State. He had been a defensive assistant at Nebraska, his alma mater, after a six-year NFL playing career with the Oakland Raiders.

Powers was 46-33-3 as Missouri’s coach from 1978-84, authoring some of the biggest wins of that era. Under his watch, the Tigers upset No. 5 Notre Dame in his Mizzou debut, a 3-0 victory in South Bend, Indiana. Later that season, Mizzou knocked off No. 2 Nebraska in Lincoln, then beat Louisiana State in the Liberty Bowl. His teams also beat beat top-15 Oklahoma teams in 1981 and 1983. Under Powers, Mizzou won the 1979 Hall of Fame Bowl over South Carolina and the 1981 Tangerine Bowl over Southern Miss. He was fired after the Tigers went 3-7-1 in 1984, his only losing season.

Powers is fourth all-time at Mizzou in football victories behind only Gary Pinkel, Don Faurot and Dan Devine.

STLtoday.com will have more on this story.

