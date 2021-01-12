Former Mizzou coordinator Derek Dooley files suit against school

Former Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the University of Missouri Board of Curators to dispute terms of his contract settlement. According to online court records, Dooley filed a petition for damages in Boone County Circuit Court.
Dooley, MU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018-19, was not retained by MU head coach Eli Drinkwitz when he was hired to replace Barry Odom after the 2019 season. Dooley's original three-year contract lasted through Feb. 28, 2021. He was making $925,000 per year at the time, an increase from his original salary of $900,000. According to the terms of Dooley's contract, if MU fired him without cause the school owed Dooley his base salary divided into monthly installments for up to 12 months.
After leaving Mizzou, Dooley joined the New York Giants staff as a senior offensive assistant.
Further details of the suit were not immediately available. According to online court listings, Dooley is represented by Kansas City law firm Votava, Lance and Johnson.
A Mizzou athletics department spokesperson declined comment on the situation. Dooley did not return message seeking comment.