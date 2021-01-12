Former Mizzou coordinator Derek Dooley files suit against school

Former Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the University of Missouri Board of Curators to dispute terms of his contract settlement. According to online court records, Dooley filed a petition for damages in Boone County Circuit Court.

Dooley, MU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2018-19, was not retained by MU head coach Eli Drinkwitz when he was hired to replace Barry Odom after the 2019 season. Dooley's original three-year contract lasted through Feb. 28, 2021. He was making $925,000 per year at the time, an increase from his original salary of $900,000. According to the terms of Dooley's contract, if MU fired him without cause the school owed Dooley his base salary divided into monthly installments for up to 12 months.