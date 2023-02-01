Former Mizzou football career rushing leader Brock Olivo returning to join Tigers staff

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz is adding a familiar name to his staff to help coach special teams. Former Mizzou record-breaking running back Brock Olivo is returning to his alma mater to serve as a special teams analyst, Olivo told the Post-Dispatch on Wednesday.

Olivo, who played for the Tigers from 1994-97, left as the program’s career rushing leader with 3,026 yards and a school-record 27 rushing touchdowns. As a senior he also won the Mosi Tatupu Award given to the nation’s top special teams player. Olivo was the last Missouri player to have his number retired by the school — No. 27 — during the 2003 season.

After several years in the NFL as an undrafted special teams player, Olivo, 46, has spent most of the last two decades coaching the sport, most recently as an assistant at Washington University, where he coached the team’s tight ends last season. Olivo spent six seasons as an NFL special teams assistant, working in Kansas City (2014-16), Denver (2017) and Chicago (2018-19).

Olivo, originally from Hermann, Missouri, and a standout player at St. Francis Borgia High School in Washington, played parts of five seasons with the Detroit Lions. After a failed bid to win a seat in the Missouri legislature in 2008, Olivo launched a coaching career that first took him overseas to Italy, where he served as head coach of the Italian national team. He returned to the U.S. to coach in the United Football League then spent two seasons on the staff at Coastal Carolina. He returned to coach in Italy shortly before the pandemic broke out in 2020, then came back to the U.S. to coach in the USFL. He moved to St. Louis last year to coach at Wash. U.

Olivo led the Tigers in rushing in 1994, 1995 and 1996 and currently ranks fourth among MU's all-time rushing leaders behind Brad Smith, Larry Rountree III and Zack Abron.