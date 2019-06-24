Gary Pinkel is once again receiving treatments for cancer, the former Missouri football coach said in an interview that aired on a Columbia TV station Sunday night.
Pinkel shared during his sit-down with Andrew Kauffman of KMIZ (ABC 17) that the non-Hodgkin lymphoma he was diagnosed with in 2015 is no longer in remission.
“I had to get treatment again for the first time in four years,” Pinkel said. “My cancer came out of remission. I had treatment last month. I’m doing fine. With my type of Lymphoma, you will never be healed . . . “
"You keep battling it," Pinkel added. "I'm going to battle it. I've got a very positive approach to it, and I'm around a lot of good people that are helping me. There's a lot of people out there with a lot worse cancers than Gary Pinkel has, and so prayers to all of them."
Pinkel announced his retirement from coaching during a chaotic 2015 season, citing his diagnosis and a desire to spend more time with his family as his reason for stepping away after that season's end.
That same season, the Tigers made national headlines when players threatened to boycott games as part of a student protest over race-related issues on campus that eventually pushed then University of Missouri system president Tim Wolfe into a resignation.
Pinkel, 67, has since worked for the Mizzou athletics department as a fundraising liaison, and launched his ‘GP MADE Foundation’ to raise money for cancer research and programs that help underprivileged and special needs children.
Pinkel coached the Tigers from 2001-15.
His 118-73 record includes the most wins by a Tigers football coach.
You can find Pinkel's full interview here.